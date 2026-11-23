With less than one month until Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters, Marvel has just put out its final trailer for the film and it gives us a more in-depth look at things than ever before. This new trailer shows us more of Steve Rogers’ inclusion and what his emotional journey will be, and it cements the inclusion of some previously unconfirmed characters like Kate Bishop and Cassie Lang, hinting at the Young Avengers. However, the trailer also showcases the X-Men lineup when they actually team up with the other MCU heroes and it isn’t a group that anyone likely predicted beforehand.

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Going into this film, the casting news revealed who was returning from the original Fox X-Men projects. Professor X, Magneto, Cyclops, Mystique, Beast, and Nightcrawler were confirmed, while Channing Tatum’s Gambit from Deadpool & Wolverine is also joining the fray. There have been theories that the X-Men are just there for their universe to be killed off, yet this trailer proves they’ll go beyond that and team with the likes of Thor and the Fantastic Four. However, it doesn’t seem like everyone will be part of that fight, with some notable omissions teasing a game-changing roster for the X-Men in Avengers: Doomsday.

The Final Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Hints At X-Men Deaths That Change The Team

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In the new trailer, we don’t even see a member of the X-Men until just before the two-minute mark when Cyclops is shown fighting with Sam Wilson. Their next appearance is the big one, as Cyclops says, “To me, my X-Men,” and members of the team fly in beside him, seemingly for a battle against Doctor Doom and whatever disciples he has with him. From there, Gambit, Mystique, Nightcrawler, and Beast join him, brought in by Nightcrawler’s powers. They stand alongside Thor, Sam, Steve, Mr. Fantastic, Yelena, and Shang-Chi.

The two X-Men characters missing are Professor X and Magneto, which hints that maybe they’re the people who get killed off. Doom attacking the X-Men’s universe and having to get revenge for something devastating happening to the leaders is fitting. It would also make sense to keep them out of the action given the age of Patrick Stewart and Ian McKellen during filming. It also fits the narrative that the X-Men die, yet does it without taking out the entire team.

Of course, there’s always a chance that Charles and Erik are off fighting somewhere else. That shot is missing significant heroes like the other members of the Fantastic Four, everyone from Wakanda, and most members of the new group of Avengers. There’s also the possibility that this is all a red herring. There’s a memorable shot from the Avengers: Infinity War trailer that showed Hulk running in Wakanda with other Avengers, which never happened in the film. That could be what the big team shot here is, though it’s unclear.

If this is the official X-Men team, it’s one that nobody could’ve predicted if you told them the characters were returning from Fox. No Wolverine, characters like Jean Grey and Storm missing, and Gambit, who was never with them on the big screen, is there. However, if there really is no Professor X and Magneto as part of the team and they’re killed off early, that would really change the dynamic, while also allowing Cyclops to truly feel like the leader.

Do you think Professor X and Magneto are going to die? Is the team shot from the trailer real or fake? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!