Avengers: Doomsday released its final trailer today, and it finally revealed more about the heart of the story and the deeper motivations of the many Marvel characters that are appearing in the movie. However, all that new footage is providing more and more clues for dedicated fans to piece together, and you better believe that’s exactly what’s happening.

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One fan took to Reddit to show their fan-edit work, which pieces together seemingly different scenes of Avengers: Doomsday into a full scene of events that transpire between some key leaders of the heroes and Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.). However, if this Doomsday fan edit is correct, it corroborates some of the biggest leaks about the film’s story and the major twist in its approach to the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Doom.

Avengers: Doomsday Fan-Edit Reveals Doom’s Betrayal

The fan-edit video isn’t perfect, but it captures the gist of what happens at this pivotal point in Avengers: Doomsday. If you want to look over the details, set in proper order, then read the possible SPOILERS, below.

Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) are reunited in Avengers Tower after The Fantastic Four retrieve Steve from the 1950s and convince him to help save the multiverse.

Steve and Thor use the Bifrost to travel to the X-Men’s world (Earth-10005) where Reed Richard and an Avengers squad led by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) have gone to do battle with the X-Men.

The Twist in the story is that Doom begins the film as an ally of the Fantastic Four, only to reveal his own machinations somewhere in the second act of the movie. The scene in the video above is when Steve and Thor catch up and confront Doom, revealing that he is a foe, not a friend.

in the story is that Doom begins the film as an ally of the Fantastic Four, only to reveal his own machinations somewhere in the second act of the movie. The scene in the video above is when Steve and Thor catch up and confront Doom, revealing that he is a foe, not a friend. Doom’s moment of betrayal happens on the bridge of the Fantastic Four’s ship (or some other vessel). Steve knocks Doom out the window using Thor’s hammer Mjolnir, while Thor takes on Doom (and loses badly) outside the ship.

Meanwhile, the X-Men and Avengers figure out they’ve been manipulated into fighting and arrive to confront Doom. It’s then that Doom uses his (or someone else’s?) power to raise up the Sentinels that attack the Avengers and X-Men.

Marvel Studios

There are, of course, a lot of fine details in between these plot points that would need to be explained. And, as stated, even the Reddit video doesn’t have the sequence of events entirely right. However, everything described above can be backed up by the other trailers and behind-the-scenes videos that Marvel Studios has released, and soft-confirming that Doom pulls a wolf in sheep’s clothing move on the heroes may other leaks sound more credible. That includes the theory that Doom uses Tony Stark’s likeness to earn the trust of the MCU Avengers – a trick we may have seen him pulling at the end of Fantastic Four: First Steps, when he is interacting (maskless) with Franklin Richards, whose reality-altering powers could change Doom facial appearance in an instant.

There is also the question of what Doom may have done to Earth-10005 that caused the level of destruction that we see on that battlefiled, which prompts Reed Richards to scream “Did you do this?!” in Doom’s face. Other rumors have said senior characters like Patrick Stewart’s Professor X and Ian McKellen’s Magneto may be the first ones Doom takes out, to steal both of their powers. That would explain how those Sentinels get raised from the ground (Doom using Magneto’s powers).

Marvel Studios

The risk in this approach is clear, though: Avengers: Doomsday would be walking a tightrope of dramatic irony: everyone in the audience will have to still sympathize with watching the heroes hanging out with a guy named “Doom,” totally oblivious to the fact that he might be a threat, based solely on a face-card. Suddenly Star-Lord’s Thanos blunder wouldn’t look like the dumbest moment in MCU risk-prevention ever.

Avengers: Doomsday will be released in theaters on December 18th. Do you think this theory is on the money?