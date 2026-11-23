Avengers: Doomsday‘s final trailer is out, and the internet is buzzing about just how much more of the film it has revealed. Rumors have proven to be true: Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is at the heart of the multiversal calamity that has Earths of every different reality crashing into one another in a mass incursion. The heroes of the main Marvel Cinematic Universe, the Fantastic Four’s alternate version of the MCU, and the Fox X-Men movie universe will all need to fight for their respective worlds, while also forming tenuous alliances with one another, to combat the threat of Doctor Doom (Robert Downey Jr.).

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The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer teases bigger stakes than ever for this film. However, there is one moment in the trailer that teases the final phase of Doomsday’s crossover battle for multiversal survival – though not every viewer will likely recognize the moment when they see it.

Avengers: Doomsday Reveals The Final Surviors

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The new Avengers: Doomsday trailer shows Steve Rogers reconciling with his decision to alter the MCU timeline and reunite with his love, Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell), at the end of Avengers: Endgame. Steve leaves Peggy and his son to rejoin the Avengers and Fantastic Four. At about 1:31 in the trailer, we see Steve looking at the skyline of New York City from what is (presumably) Avengers Tower: in the sky are two other worlds, with one already looking like it is badly damaged, if not in the process of total collapse.

So what does this image mean? Well, previous films and TV shows in the MCU Multiverse Saga (Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) have shown us that it looks pretty much like what you see below when two different realities of the multiverse crash into one another. The twist here is that we’ve never seen multiple worlds crash into one another, and this image suggests there are only three worlds left intact while the multiverse is in the final stages of annihilation.

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That sets an (wait for it…) endgame for Doomsday‘s second and third acts, where Earth-616 will presumably have split its forces into offensive and defensive squads. This trailer pretty much confirms who is on the offensive squad that goes to the X-Men’s reality (Earth-10005): Captain America (Anthony Mackie), Shang-Chi (Simu Liu), Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Thor (Chris Hemsworth), and Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh).

What’s interesting is that this trailer also suggests that characters like the rest of the Fantastic Four (Ben Grimm, Johnny and Sue Storm), Shuri (Letitia Wright) and the Wakandans, Namor, and the rest of the Thunderbolts (Bob, Red Guardian, Bucky, Ghost, U.S. Agent) could all be back on Earth-616 and having to battle some invaders who may or may not be connected to Doom. Sue is seen clearly trying to contain some power or force that pushes her power to the limit.

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The story Avengers: Doomsday is crafting is certainly a tricky one to pull off. The nature of “heroism” doesn’t seem to apply to this situation; for every team, “saving” their world now means killing other worlds. The audience has identified with every side of the conflict via the various film franchises we’ve enjoyed for over 25 years. It’ll be hard for viewers to stay clearly oriented on who the “good” and “bad” guys are. That’s especially true for Steve Rogers, who will go from being one of the biggest heroes of the Infinity Saga to the cause of the calamity in the Multiverse Saga. Hopefully the Russo Bros. have a smart way to refocus this all back on Doom as the main antagonist, and redeem all the heroes who need it (and survive).

Avengers: Doomsday will be in theaters on December 18th. What did you think of the trailer?