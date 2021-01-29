Direct Cloverfield Sequel in Development

✖

After over a decade of fans asking for it, and two movies that didn't exactly fit the bill, Paramount Pictures and J. J. Abrams' Bad Robot are finally developing a proper sequel to the 2008 movie Cloverfield. Details are light on what the movie will feature, which we should have seen coming considering the secrecy surrounding every movie in the series, but confirmed by The Hollywood Reporter is that writer Joe Barton, recently tapped showrunner for The Batman spin-off TV series, will pen the script. Ironically, The Batman director Matt Reeves, who directed Cloverfield, will not be involved. Abrams will return to produce.

Talks of a proper Cloverfield sequel happened in the early part of 2018, ten years after the film's release, with J.J. Abrams teasing a proper follow-up in the lead-up to the horror movie Overlord (itself previously rumored to be a part of the Cloverfield universe) "It is not a Cloverfield movie," Abrams said previously. "We are developing a true dedicated Cloverfield sequel that is coming to theaters very soon."

This is a developing story, it will be updated.