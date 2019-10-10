Director Rian Johnson Celebrates Knives Out’s Rotten Tomatoes Score

Rian Johnson, the director best known for films such as Looper and Star Wars: The Last Jedi, finally has a new movie coming out and it features a star-studded cast. Knives Out is set to hit theaters next month, but the movie’s early screenings at various festivals have allowed it to have an early Rotten Tomatoes score. Currently, the film is Certified Fresh with a whopping 99% after a total of 86 critics reviews. Johnson recently took to Twitter to celebrate the news and bask in the film’s pre-release success.

Is it uncouth for me to “woo hoo!” this?

WOO HOO!

That felt totally couth https://t.co/LDf4fWGwvW — Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) October 10, 2019

Many people chimed in assure Johnson that he has every right to celebrate:

“I deem it COUTH,” @DanaSchwartzzz replied.

“It’s what you deserve Rian!!! Can’t wait to see the movie!!!,” @balancedpadawan added.

One person pointed out that Johnson deserves to do a little bragging, especially after his shy reaction to the cheers at TIFF:

Yes!! You can take the “woo hoo” now since you were too modest at TIFF when EVERYONE was saying woo hoo for you!!! pic.twitter.com/LegXCXcjpd — Kelly (@gingerkelli) October 10, 2019

Another fan dropped in a Knives Out gif, which fits the moment perfectly:

Not at all pic.twitter.com/OCvIu364nm — Ali Plumb (@AliPlumb) October 10, 2019

Knives Out stars Daniel Craig (James Bond 25), Chirs Evans (Avengers: Endgame), Jamie Lee Curtis (Halloween), Ana de Armas (Bond 25) Toni Collette (Hereditary), Michael Shannon (12 Strong), Lakeith Stanfield (Sorry to Bother You), Don Johnson (Django Unchained), Katherine Langford (13 Reasons Why), Jaeden Martell (IT), and Christopher Plummer (The Forger). Frank Oz (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) is also expected to appear in a currently-unknown role. Here’s the official synopsis for Knives Out:

“Described as a modern take on the whodunit murder mystery, the film follows a family gathering gone horribly awry when the family’s patriarch (Christopher Plummer) dies and two detectives (Daniel Craig and Lakeith Stanfield) are sent to investigate the scene.”

Knives Out is also the first project Johnson has released since The Last Jedi, with the director experimenting in other genres before returning to a galaxy far far away in his own Star Wars trilogy.

“The truth is they’re still figuring out their schedule, their game plan, so if it’s possible for me to squeeze in another film before or while working on that, I will,” Johnson recently explained.

Knives Out hits theaters on November 27th.