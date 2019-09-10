Disney’s Aladdin Animated Classic Hits 4K UHD Blu-ray With a 25% Discount

Disney’s 1992 animated classic Aladdin finally got a 4K Ultra HD upgrade! The shiny 4K UHD / Digital Signature Collection version of Aladdin is available starting today, September 10th, and it includes some new bonus features. Currently, the best place to get a copy is here at Walmart where it’s on sale for $29.96 (25% off) with free 2-day shipping. The standard Blu-ray version is also available here for $24.96 (38% off).

Note that the new live-action version of Aladdin starring Will Smith was also released today. The 4K UHD version is available here via Walmart for $24.96 and the standard Blu-ray can be ordered here for $19.96. The 4K and standard Blu-rays of both versions of Aladdin are sold out on Amazon at the time of writing, so jump on them at Walmart before they follow suit.

The official description and list of features for The Signature Collection 1992 Aladdin 4K UHD release are available below.

“The Signature Collection Edition invites every member of the family to join Genie, Aladdin and Jasmine to belt out the unforgettable songs from Aladdin — such as “A Whole New World,” “Friend Like Me” and “Prince Ali” — through a new sing-along version. Other fresh features include a walk down memory lane with Scott Weinger (speaking voice of Aladdin) as he reflects on his personal journey portraying the diamond in the rough and meeting with the original cast and filmmakers, and one jump into the recording booth during the original recording sessions. Digital exclusive features legendary animator Eric Goldberg reminiscing about drawing Genie. Also included are hours of classic bonus gems, from hilarious outtakes with the legendary Robin Williams (voice of Genie) to an in-depth discussion with directors John Musker and Ron Clements.”

NEW Sing Along With The Movie – Sing along to your favorite tunes as you watch the film. With magical on-screen lyrics.

NEW Aladdin on Aladdin – Join the speaking voice of Aladdin, Scott Weinger (“Fuller House”), as he reflects on almost 30 years of being Aladdin.

NEW “Let’s Not Be Too Hasty”: The Voices of “Aladdin” – Take your seat in the recording booth and watch as the voice actors of “Aladdin” work their microphone magic.

NEW Alternate Endings – Enter the realm of “what if” and see just how differently the movie could have ended.

Drawing Genie – Join prolific animator Eric Goldberg as he draws and reminices about the Genie. (DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE)

CLASSIC BONUS – Revisit over 40 exciting bonus features from previous releases including:

The Genie Outtakes

“Aladdin”: Creating Broadway Magic

Unboxing “Aladdin”

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.