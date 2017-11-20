Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle in Time’ Trailer Released

Disney has released the trailer for the upcoming Ava DuVernay-directed sci-fi adventure A Wrinkle in Time.

In A Wrinkle in Time, three celestials — Mrs. Who (Mindy Kaling), Mrs. Watsit (Reese Witherspoon,) and Mrs. Which (Oprah Winfrey) — send Meg Murry (Storm Reid) and her brother Charles (Deric McCable) along with their friend Calvin (Levi Miller) on a journey through space, time, and even alternate dimensions on a mission to rescue Meg and Charles’ father, scientist Dr. Alex Murry (Chris Pine,) a journey in which Meg will be challenged to “be a warrior.” And from the looks of some of the characters Meg meets in the trailer, she will need to rise to the challenge in order to save her father. You can check out the trailer above.

The film, based on the acclaimed and beloved book by Madeleine L’Engle, is only the third live-action movie with a budget above $100 million to be helmed by a woman, with Kathryn Bigelow’s K-19: The Widowmaker and Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman being the first and second respectively. DuVernay, who was nominated for both a Golden Globe and Academy Award for Selma, is also the first woman of color to take up the task.

The significance of that achievement is not lost on DuVernay. She previously told Entertainment Weekly that part of what drew her to A Wrinkle in Time as L’Engle’s progressive ideas.

“I saw so much beauty in it, but also so much meaning,” DuVernay said. “She’s a very radical thinker and she embedded her sense of what society should and could be in this piece, and a lot of it I agree with. And through that, the story of this girl saving the world and being out there in the universe slaying the darkness, it also says a lot about slaying our own dragons.”

One of those dragons DuVernay seeks to slay in A Wrinkle in Time is one of representation. The filmmaker saw the movie as an opportunity with L’Engle’s progressive theme introduce diversity in a traditionally caucasian role.

“The first image [I had in my head] was to place a brown girl in that role of Meg, a girl traveling to different planets and encountering beings and situations that I’d never seen a girl of color in,” DuVernay said.

A Wrinkle in Time is set to hit theaters on March 9, 2018.