The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Sebastian Stan Says Marvel Series Had a Few More Weeks of Filming Before Coronavirus Shutdown

There were just "two or three weeks" left of filming on The Falcon and the Winter Soldier before work on the Marvel Studios television series coming to Disney+ was paused amid the coronavirus crisis. Production on the six-episode series from director Kari Skogland (Marvel’s The Punisher, The Walking Dead) was halted in early March, shortly after shooting shifted from the Atlanta, Georgia, area to Prague, Czech Republic. Taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame, where a now 112-year-old Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) retired the mantle of Captain America, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier again teams Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) on a globe-trotting adventure testing their abilities and their patience.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about new movie Endings, Beginnings, Stan said making the Marvel series produced by Kevin Feige "felt like both" a movie and a television series, and production is "not finished; we still have some stuff to do."

"What I loved about it was that, tonally, it was very much in the same world that Captain America: The Winter Soldier was, which was one of my favorite experiences that I've ever had, period. So, in a sense, it was grounded and very much in the world as we know it," Stan said of the 2014 feature film directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, who went on to steer Stan in Captain America: Civil War as well as Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Not only is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier a tonal match for the espionage thriller, the series is "also really jam-packed with a lot of massive, massive action scenes mixed with deep focus on character. That's what's really exciting about this."

"We're getting to keep it in the world of the movies, so it's recognizable that way, but at the same time, these characters are getting so much more mileage for all of us to explore them," Stan said. "We can put them in situations that we've never been able to put them in before because you now have six hours as opposed to two. It's always a discovery."

Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer. Debuts on Disney+ this fall.

Marvel's The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will stream exclusively on Disney+ alongside upcoming Marvel Studios series WandaVision, Loki, Hawkeye, What If...?, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk and Moon Knight. Sign up for Disney+ here.

