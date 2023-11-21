The Naughty Nine Shares Disney Channel Christmas Exclusive Featurette

The Naughty Nine just got a brand new featurette ahead of the movie's release on Disney Channel. Disney Channel gets into the holiday spirit tomorrow November 22 with The Naughty Nine. Danny Glover and Winslow Fegley star in this movie and they were clearly having the time of their lives bringing the winter wonderland to life. Other stars along for this sleigh ride of a heist movie include Camila Rodriguez and Madilyn Kellam. In the film, a group of "enterprising" kids led by Fegley's Andy resolve to take their missing Christmas gifts back from the North Pole. However, the group of youngsters is going to need an amazing team to pull this stunt off. So, Andy gets together the most accomplished kids he can find for their biggest score yet. Check out the featurette down below that shows off how they managed to film some of these sequences.

Resident pilot and ostensible grown-up Derek Theler, who plays Bruno, talked about getting the chance to work with an esteemed actor like Glover. The kids and everyone on the production knew this was a massive opportunity to learn from the best. "It was incredible working with Danny Glover, he played our Santa Claus," he said. "You know, it's like working with a legend… It's about Christmas, it's a heist movie. But, in the end, the message is all about friendship and love and the Christmas Spirit."

What Was The Inspiration For The Naughty Nine?

(Photo: Disney)

Both the director and the star of The Naughty Nine spoke to MovieWeb about their experience crafting the Disney Channel movie. During the interview, Alberto Belli and Winslow Fegley both referenced a long lineage of heist movies. This one has an added twist as a Holiday feature as well. For the director, there's also the idea of this band of kids trying to solve a problem or mystery that runs through The Naughty Nine as well. Check out what he had to say right here.

"Ocean's Eleven served as inspiration for the heist itself. For the action and adventure, we were inspired by The Goonies, Indiana Jones, and Back to the Future," the director revealed. "I really wanted to have those feelings where you were immersed in the adventure. You have these kids going into the North Pole — I wanted you to feel that you were one of them, almost like a Disney ride of sorts."

When asked about our main character, Andy, played by Winslow Fegley, the director had some esteemed company to compare him to. Belli said, "He's kinda got a George Clooney vibe about him, in Ocean's Eleven. He's definitely very mischievous, he's always got something planned. He's got a great planning mind, that's what I love about him."

What Is The Naughty Nine About?

(Photo: Jonathan Wenk)

Here's what Disney+ has to say about the new Holiday adventure: "Mischievous fifth grader Andy finds himself without a visit or presents from Santa on Christmas morning. Realizing he must have landed on the "naughty list" and feeling unfairly maligned, Andy pulls together a team of eight other "naughty listers" to help him execute an elaborate heist at the North Pole to get the presents they feel they deserve. Along the way, the group comes to realize that the very best way off the naughty list is to redirect their unique talents for good -- instead of mischief."

Will you be tuning in for The Naughty Nine? Let us know in the comments!