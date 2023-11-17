Disney's Wish Rotten Tomatoes Score Is Out

Disney's Wish has a Rotten Tomatoes score as the reviews begin to trickle out. Fans will be happy to hear that the movie is currently fresh on the review aggregator at 64%. While that may not be an overwhelming applause, it is higher than potential challengers like Trolls: Band Together. Another thing that Wish can hang its hat on is the strong Disney ties that will likely brings longtime fans down to the theater.

Add in the stunning songs from Ariana DeBose and Chris Pine and you've got the recipe for a good weekend for the Disney Animation Studios movie. Wish also boasts an original story, something that a lot of recent children't releases cannot lay claim to. It will be interesting to see what the audience score ends up being on this one. Most major movies recently end up finding a home somewhere in the 80% range, so that might be the target mark for Wish.

The first reviews are in for #Wish – currently it's Fresh at 64% on the Tomatometer, with 36 reviews: https://t.co/UCPvK4wWjO pic.twitter.com/MgPL0R7Nur — Rotten Tomatoes (@RottenTomatoes) November 17, 2023

Wish Required An Entire Team Effort

(Photo: Walt Disney Studios)

Wish's directors recently sat down with ComicBook.com to talk about their work on the anniversary film. Chris Buck and Fawn Veerasunthorn, along with producers Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones went through the entire process. They couldn't contain their excitement about the newest Disney villain. Fans who were clamoring for a specific kind of bad guy.

"First of all, we are fans ourselves, even though we're working for Disney Animation, we all love it," Del Vecho told us. "And Disney villains have evolved over time and some villains are revealed, but there's something delicious about knowing that someone's the villain from the beginning. What makes this one unique is he's also charming and charismatic and you actually watch him evolve as more pressure is put on him. And I believe you may not like what he does, but you'll understand the 'why' because we can all relate to it, the pressure that he must feel."

"Well, Magnifico was born out of the want to do a villain that hearkens back to some of our older villains, and it's a villain that is the villain from very early on, and that it's a villain that you love to hate," Buck added. "They come on the screen and you're like, 'Yes, yes. This scene's going to get real now.' So that was our desire. We are big Disney fans ourselves, and we had also heard from many fans about wanting another villain."

What Is Wish About?

(Photo: Disney)

In "Wish," Asha, a sharp-witted idealist, makes a wish so powerful that it is answered by a cosmic force—a little ball of boundless energy called Star. Together, Asha and Star confront a most formidable foe—the ruler of Rosas, King Magnifico—to save her community and prove that when the will of one courageous human connects with the magic of the stars, wondrous things can happen.

Featuring the voices of Academy Award®-winning actor Ariana DeBose as Asha, Chris Pine as Magnifico, and Alan Tudyk as Asha's favorite goat, Valentino, the film is helmed by Oscar®-winning director Chris Buck ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Fawn Veerasunthorn ("Raya and the Last Dragon"), produced by Peter Del Vecho ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") and Juan Pablo Reyes ("Encanto").

Jennifer Lee ("Frozen," "Frozen 2") executive produces—Lee and Allison Moore ("Night Sky," "Manhunt") are writers on the project. With original songs by Grammy®-nominated singer/songwriter Julia Michaels and Grammy-winning producer/songwriter/musician Benjamin Rice, plus score by composer Dave Metzger.

