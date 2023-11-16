Disney to Launch Frozen Land at Disneyland Resort Hong Kong

Today has been a big day for Frozen fans. After announcing Frozen III back in February, Disney CEO Bob Iger revealed today that a fourth installment is also in the works. Iger teased that Disney's Chief Creative Officer and co-director of Frozen and Frozen II, Jennifer Lee, "is hard at work with her team at Disney Animation on not one but actually two stories." As if the news of a fourth Frozen movie wasn't enough, it was also revealed today that World of Frozen is about to open at Disney in Hong Kong. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new Frozen attraction is set to open Monday at the Hong Kong Disneyland Resort.

"[World of Frozen] is going to entirely change the footprint of this theme park, bringing completely new fans and families into the franchise," Josh D'Amaro, chairman of Disney Experiences, told THR. He added that he recently toured the attraction with Lee, saying, "To see her walk into this space and be completely immersed and overwhelmed, quite frankly, by what she saw – this is a big deal."

D'Amaro explained that Disney settled on Hong Kong as the location for the new attraction because it "knew that the guests in Asia and in Hong Kong were asking for this" and "we just saw a huge opportunity to do it right here."

Disney fans will be able to see many locations from Frozen, including the North Mountain, Elsa's Ice Palace, Arendelle Castle, Friendship Fountain, and the Clock Tower. The main attractions include Frozen Ever After, "a family-friendly boat ride that immerses guests in the music and world of the films;" Wandering Oaken's Sliding Sleighs,"a high-speed rollercoaster through the landscapes of Arendelle;" and Playhouse in the Woods, "a high-tech interactive show featuring Anna, Elsa, and Olaf."

Will Jennifer Lee Direct Frozen III?

ComicBook.com recently spoke to Lee about the upcoming film, Wish, and asked if directing was still on the table for her considering her current role at Disney.

"Well, I definitely know that I want to go back to filmmaking at some point," Lee explained. "I'm getting older, but I'm not old yet. Depends on who you ask. The Frozens were the only two I got to do, and I never really got to do a film from scratch. Wish is the closest thing to that, because Wreck-It Ralph, I was brought; on Frozen, I was brought on; Zootopia, I was brought on. So that is a hunger for me, and at some point, I definitely will go back. Right now, I'm having so much fun with the new generation. I do get to be a part of every film. I do get to be a part of Frozen. It all feels great. But yeah, it's there. I think I'll know the right moment."

"The only thing I can say is Bob has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say," Lee teased when talking to ComicBook.com in another interview back in September.

