Disney Releases New Cruella Poster Artwork

✖

Cruella got some new posters from Disney this week. It’s been a wild week for Emma Stone’s Dalmatian nemesis. Just today, the company announced a sequel to the film, and the Internet exploded with the news. Cruella has been hotly debated since the moment the project was announced. Interestingly, this fervor only intensified when the trailer dropped. There were immediate comparisons to Todd Phillips’ Joker. But, they’re very different movies. Then, there was the drama over the origin of the villain on social media. After all that chatter, here Disney is green lighting the sequel because the crowds absolutely showed up to watch on Disney+. You can expect to see a lot more of Stone in that wig and the killer outfits at some point in the near future. For now, you can check out Disney’s post down below for some fun artwork.

Check out this wicked artwork inspired by Disney’s #Cruella. Watch it in theaters now or order on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access (additional fee required). https://t.co/qBcOyaIv0E pic.twitter.com/Gk56H9sqzD — Cruella (@cruella) June 2, 2021

Craig Gillespie directed the feature and before it released, he talked to Collider about the prospect of a sequel. It feels like they’ve been noodling on that for a while now. "I feel like we’ve only just met her," Gillespie told the outlet. "I’d love to now see the full-blown Cruella, fully loaded. She’s managed to get the support system around her and she can really expand on her brand. I’d love to see where that takes her and how you could almost destroy her from inside out, if she’s not careful with all that power."

Of course, the topic of a Cruella return came up as well. Gillespie is more than ready to return to the world they created with the first movie. Now, with the knowledge that this is totally going down, it seems like a mere formality.

"If it was with this gang," Gillespie continued. "It was such a joy to work with everybody, and Tony writing it, and Disney was so supportive. They really fostered a feeling of safety where we could just really go for it without the repercussions. We all were pushing it all the time and thinking, 'I don’t know if Disney’s gonna be okay with this,' but they would always call and be okay."

Did you enjoy Cruella? Excited about the sequel? Let us know down in the comments below: