Disney’s Live-Action ‘Dumbo’ Trailer Released

On Wednesday morning, Walt Disney Studios announced that the first trailer for Tim Burton‘s live-action Dumbo would be arriving a few hours later, during ABC’s broadcast of the 2018 Country Music Awards. Well, as promised, the trailer for Disney’s next adaptation has arrived.

In 2019, find your courage. Watch the brand new trailer for #Dumbo, and see the film in theatres March 29. pic.twitter.com/YUiBvgKRhO — Dumbo (@Dumbo) November 15, 2018

Disney first teased the trailer debut in a tweet that shared the theatrical poster for Dumbo. Unlike initial teaser poster, which simply featured a silhouette of Dumbo, this gives fans a look at all of the different characters that will be in the film, celebrating in front of a big top backdrop and Dumbo can be seen flying overhead.

Get your first look at the brand-new trailer for #Dumbo during the CMA’s tonight at 8|7c on @ABCNetwork! pic.twitter.com/AdRetD4Lcc — Disney (@Disney) November 14, 2018

The film stars Colin Farrell as former carnival centerpiece Holt Farrier, as he and his children Milly (Nico Parker) and Joe (Finley Hobbins) are recruited by circus owner Max Medici (Danny DeVito) to care for a newborn elephant. Once the folks in the circus realize that Dumbo can fly, he becomes the main attraction.

The elephant earns the attention of entrepreneur V.A. Vandevere (Michael Keaton), who hires Dumbo for his other-worldly circus, Dreamland. Dumbo does well in his new setting at first, working alongside high-flying gymnast Colette Merchant (Eva Green). However, things quickly spiral out of control when Holt realizes that Dreamland, and Vandevere, aren’t exactly as good as they seem.

Director Tim Burton has some experience bringing Disney classics to life, as he helmed the Johnny Depp-starring Alice in Wonderland back in 2010, as well as its sequel, Alice Through the Looking Glass.

Ehren Kruger wrote the screenplay for Dumbo, and produced the film alongside Derek Frey, Katterlie Frauenfelder, and Justin Springer. Nigel Gostelow is credited as the film’s executive producer.

Dumbo is one of several live-action adaptations of animated classics that Disney has in some stage of production. In addition to Dumbo, 2019 will also see the release of The Lion King and Aladdin in theaters, while Lady and the Tramp will debut exclusively on Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+. A live-action Mulan film and the sequel to Maleficent are both scheduled to hit theaters in 2020.

Dumbo is set to hit theaters on March 29, 2019.