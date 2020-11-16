Disney Happy Holidays Collection Now Streaming on Disney+

Disney wishes you a Happy Holidays with a new collection of seasonal favorites now streaming on Disney+, highlighting more than two dozen live-action holiday movies and specials, animated features and shorts, and Christmas-themed selections from Disney Channel and The Simpsons. Movies featured in the Happy Holidays collection include the Tim Allen-starring Santa Clause trilogy, Disney+ original movie Noelle, and the newly-added Home Alone trilogy alongside grown-up favorites While You Were Sleeping and 12 Dates of Christmas. Titles new to Disney+ and part of the collection are the feature-length animated A Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey, and Disney's Prep & Landing.

The Happy Holidays collection also includes dozens of holiday-themed TV episodes, among them more than a dozen Christmas episodes of The Simpsons and over 30 yuletide offerings from Disney Channel favorites like Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.

For superhero fans, there are merry Marvel episodes of Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, and X-Men, with episodes from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Doc McStuffins, and Muppet Babies aimed at younger Disney Junior viewers.

Other holiday titles coming to the service this season include The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (premiering November 17) and Disney-Pixar's Soul (December 25), to be added to the Disney+ library without any additional cost to subscribers. Click here for the full Happy Holidays collection and a list of titles included below.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.