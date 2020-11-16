Disney Happy Holidays Collection Now Streaming on Disney+
Disney wishes you a Happy Holidays with a new collection of seasonal favorites now streaming on Disney+, highlighting more than two dozen live-action holiday movies and specials, animated features and shorts, and Christmas-themed selections from Disney Channel and The Simpsons. Movies featured in the Happy Holidays collection include the Tim Allen-starring Santa Clause trilogy, Disney+ original movie Noelle, and the newly-added Home Alone trilogy alongside grown-up favorites While You Were Sleeping and 12 Dates of Christmas. Titles new to Disney+ and part of the collection are the feature-length animated A Christmas Carol, starring Jim Carrey, and Disney's Prep & Landing.
The Happy Holidays collection also includes dozens of holiday-themed TV episodes, among them more than a dozen Christmas episodes of The Simpsons and over 30 yuletide offerings from Disney Channel favorites like Lizzie McGuire, That's So Raven, and The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.
For superhero fans, there are merry Marvel episodes of Avengers Assemble, Ultimate Spider-Man, and X-Men, with episodes from Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Doc McStuffins, and Muppet Babies aimed at younger Disney Junior viewers.
Other holiday titles coming to the service this season include The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special (premiering November 17) and Disney-Pixar's Soul (December 25), to be added to the Disney+ library without any additional cost to subscribers. Click here for the full Happy Holidays collection and a list of titles included below.
12 Dates of Christmas
Setup on a blind date on Christmas Eve, a woman must relive the date over and over again until she sets things right.
Babes in Toyland
All roads lead to magical, merry Toyland as Mary Country and Tom Piper prepare for their wedding. But villainous Barnaby wants Mary for himself, so he kidnaps Tom, setting off a series of comic chases, searches and double-crosses.
Beauty and the Beast: The Enchanted Christmas
Celebrate the holidays with this film inspired by Disney’s classic. Mrs. Potts recounts another “tale as old as time” about a Christmas that almost wasn’t, thanks to scheming composer Forte, who is determined to keep Belle and Beast apart forever.
Full-Court Miracle
When a group of young Jewish basketballs find their team in a slump, they call upon former college basketball star Lamont Carr to help. As the boys go between the court and the classroom, they begin drawing parallels to Lamont’s background and the Chanukah story of Judah. Believing that they have some heavenly help on their side, the team must prepare to be the David in a tournament of Goliaths.
Good Luck Charlie: It’s Christmas
The Duncans get separated en route to visit Amy’s parents for Christmas. From hitchhiking and alien addictions to paintball and video games, the family will need a Christmas miracle to reunite in Palm Springs in time for the holiday. Along the way, they’ll learn that quick thinking and kind gestures will pave the way to their Christmas celebration.
I’ll Be Home For Christmas
Self-centered college student Jake is in a rush to get home for the holidays. But it isn’t because he’s excited to share Christmas with his family — it’s because he’ll be rewarded with his dad’s vintage car if he makes it on time. Desperate to claim his gift, he flies, crawls and even sleighs his way east… and along the way, he might even learn the true meaning of Christmas.
Life-Size 2
Eve awakens once more to help Grace, the young CEO of Marathon Toys, get back on track.prevnext
Mickey’s Christmas Carol
An all-time Christmas classic gets a fun Disney twist as greedy Scrooge learns to embrace the spirit of the season.
Mickey’s Once Upon a Christmas
Join Mickey, Minnie and their friends for hilarious and heartwarming stories of their most memorable Christmases together. Experience a merry collection of adventures and magical Christmas songs celebrating the joys of the holiday season.
Mickey’s Twice Upon a Christmas
Santa Claus joins Mickey, Minnie and all their pals in an original movie about discovering the true joys of Christmas.
Miracle on 34th Street
An elderly gentleman named Kris Kringle creates a stir when he’s hired as Macy’s in-store Santa Claus for the holiday season.
The Mistletones: A Musical
Shocked and upset when she misses out on a chance to sing with The Snow Belles, Holly sets out to create her own musical group and challenge her rivals to a Christmas Eve sing-off.prevnext
Noelle
Kris Kringle’s daughter is full of Christmas spirit but wishes she could do something important like her brother Nick, who will take over for their father this Christmas. When Nick is about to crumble like a gingerbread cookie from all the pressure, Noelle suggests he take a break and get away… but when he doesn’t return, Noelle must find her brother and bring him back in time to save Christmas.
Olaf’s Frozen Adventure
Olaf and Sven team up for a merry mission to bring home the kingdom’s holiday traditions and save Christmas for Anna and Elsa.
One Magic Christmas
A young mother rediscovers the joy and beauty of Christmas thanks to the unshakable faith of her six-year-old daughter, Abbie, and Gideon, her very own guardian angel.
Pluto’s Christmas Tree
The tree that Mickey and Pluto chop down to bring home for Christmas is the tree that Chip ’n Dale live in.
Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish
A wishing machine transports Richie Rich to an alternate universe where his mischievous cousin Reggie Van Dough is the master of the house.
Santa Paws 2
When the Christmas spirit mysteriously begins to disappear, the playful and mischievous Santa Pups — Hope, Jingle, Charity and Noble — must race to save Christmas.
Three Days
An angel gives a literary agent a second chance with his wife after she suddenly dies before Christmas.prevnext
The Christmas Star
Counterfeiter Horace McNickle escapes person through his extraordinary likeness to St. Nick. Desperate to recover loot from an earlier caper, McNickle enlists the help of two neighborhood kids who really believe he is Santa.
The Muppet Christmas Carol
The Muppets’ rendition of Charles Dickens’ classic tale puts a unique twist on that fateful Christmas Eve, when Scrooge is visited by the Ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future. Together with kind, humble Bob Cratchit (Kermit the Frog) and his family, the Spirits open Scrooge’s eyes — and his heart — to the true meaning of Christmas.
The Santa Clause
On Christmas Eve, divorced dad Scott Calvin and his son discover Santa Claus has fallen off their roof. When Scott takes the reins of the magical sleigh, he finds he is now the new Santa, and must convince a world of disbelievers, including himself.
The Santa Clause 2
Tim Allen returns in this heartwarming holiday sequel as Scott Calvin, who has been a very successful and happy Santa for eight years. But now he faces a new challenge: If he doesn’t get married by Christmas Eve, he’ll stop being Santa forever.
The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause
Scott Calvin invites his in-laws to his yuletide festivities, but the holidays take a chaotic turn when Jack Frost puts the big freeze on Christmas. Now, unless Scott can get his job back, it’s going to be a very glacial “Frostmas” all around the world.
Snowglobe
Angela finds herself transported to a winter wonderland called Snow Globe but soon realizes that her choices in this “perfect” world are taking away its innocence.prevnext
The Ultimate Christmas Present
When 13-year-old Allie Thompson and her best friend Sam happen upon a weather-making machine discarded by none other than Santa Claus, they use it to cause a snow day in Los Angeles. But when the machine gets out of hand, it threatens to ruin Christmas.
Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas
Bored with the same old scare-and-scream routine, Pumpkin King Jack Skellington longs to spread the joy of Christmas. But his merry mission puts Santa in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for good little boys and girls everywhere.
Twas the Night
When Santa Claus is accidentally knocked out on Christmas Eve, Danny and his con-artist uncle take it upon themselves to deliver the gifts.
Winnie the Pooh: A Very Merry Pooh Year
It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but Rabbit will only discover the true spirit of the season after his pals make misguided New Year’s resolutions to change who they are.
While You Were Sleeping
A lonely subway worker becomes smitten with a handsome stranger. But when she saves his life after he's been mugged and has fallen into a coma, his offbeat family mistakes her for his fiancee.prev