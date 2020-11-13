Home Alone Trilogy Is Now Available to Watch on Disney+

✖

The Home Alone movies are now available on Disney+. The streaming service posted the announcement today that it was adding the Home Alone franchise as a surprise early holiday gift to subscribers: "Surprise, ya filthy animals! The Home Alone Collection is NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus—it’s our early gift to you. 🎁" The available films include Home Alone, Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, and Home Alone 3. As one of the most beloved Christmas movie franchises, Disney releasing the Home Alone movies now is a major (and necessary) early signal that the feel-good times of Christmas are coming early this year.

Surprise, ya filthy animals! The Home Alone Collection is NOW streaming on #DisneyPlus—it’s our early gift to you. 🎁 pic.twitter.com/AJaitu1at5 — Disney+ (@disneyplus) November 13, 2020

(As) if you needed the reminder, here are the synopses for the three Home Alone movies. Sorry, Home Alone 4 and Home Alone: The Holiday Heist were too terrible for anyone to preserve their memory.



Home Alone (1990): "It is Christmas time and the McCallister family is preparing for a vacation in Paris, France. But the youngest in the family, Kevin (Macaulay Culkin), got into a scuffle with his older brother Buzz (Devin Ratray) and was sent to his room, which is on the third floor of his house. Then, the next morning, while the rest of the family was in a rush to make it to the airport on time, they completely forgot about Kevin, who now has the house all to himself. Being home alone was fun for Kevin, having a pizza all to himself, jumping on his parents' bed, and making a mess. Then, Kevin discovers about two burglars, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), about to rob his house on Christmas Eve. Kevin acts quickly by wiring his own house with makeshift booby traps to stop the burglars and to bring them to justice."

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992): "Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) is back. But this time he's in New York City with enough cash and credit cards to turn the Big Apple into his own playground. But Kevin won't be alone for long. The notorious Wet Bandits, Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern), still smarting from their last encounter with Kevin, are bound for New York City too, plotting a huge holiday heist. Kevin's ready to welcome them with more battery of booby traps the bumbling bandits will never forget."

Home Alone 3 (1997): "Four high-tech industrial spies, Beaupre, Alice, Jernigan and Unger, steal a top-secret microchip, and, to fool customs, hide it in a remote-control toy car. Through a baggage mix-up at the airport, grumpy old Mrs.Hess gets the toy and gives it to her neighbor, 8-year-old Alex. Spies want to get the toy back before their clients get angry and decide to burglarize every house at Alex's street to find the chip. But Alex is prepared for their visit..."

You can stream Home Alone 1, 2, and 3, starting today on Disney+.