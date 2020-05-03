Disney’s Live-Action Hercules Viral Fan Cast Nominates Tom Holland and Dacre Montgomery for Main Role

A viral fan cast for Disney's live-action Hercules remake nominates Spider-Man star Tom Holland and Stranger Things star Dacre Montgomery to play the hunky hero voiced by Josh Keaton and Tate Donovan in the 1997 animated musical. The reboot, produced by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo and rumored to be eyeing Iron Man and The Lion King's Jon Favreau as director, has been at the center of much fan-casting since being announced just days ago: Ariana Grande, who recently performed a viral rendition of "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," is a popular pick to play Hercules love interest Meg, while Thor: Ragnarok's Jeff Goldblum and Sonic the Hedgehog's Jim Carrey are fan-favorite choices to play fiery villain Hades.

A Twitter thread published by Mechelle Penny has received thousands of likes for nominating Holland, who plays teenage superhero Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as the younger Hercules who feels misplaced because of his unwieldly super-strength.

The same thread suggests Montgomery, best known for his role as Jason in the Power Rangers reboot and as bully Billy Hargrove in hit Netflix franchise Stranger Things, as the older version of Hercules who battles his uncle, calculating Underworld ruler Hades, over the course of his journey to go the distance and prove himself a hero.

So I’ve done my dream casting of the live action Hercules I couldn’t resist.

Young- Tom Holland.

Adult- Dacre Montgomery pic.twitter.com/Z2zi4ocBPH — Mechelle Penny (@Simmba88) May 1, 2020

Nominated for Meg is Holland's Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, also a musical performer who once expressed an interest in playing Disney princess Ariel in the live-action version of The Little Mermaid that has since cast Halle Bailey in the starring role.

The thread goes on to suggest Salma Hayek (Marvel's The Eternals) and Kurt Russell (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2) as Hercules' parents, gods Hera and Zeus, and Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man) as Hades with Keegan-Michael Key (The Lion King) and Jordan Peele (The Twilight Zone) as comedic minions Panic and Pain.

For the muses, who musically narrate portions of Hercules, the nominees are Kelly Rowland (Empire), Keala Settle (The Greatest Showman), Janelle Monáe (Disney's Lady and the Tramp), Jennifer Hudson (Dreamgirls) and superstar Lizzo.

Following calls for Danny DeVito to reprise his role from the animated original, a recommendation also supported by Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad, the thread suggests DeVito for Phil, a trainer of heroes and Herc's mentor.