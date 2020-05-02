Disney’s Live-Action Hercules: Josh Gad Supports Ariana Grande as Meg and Danny DeVito as Phil

Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast star Josh Gad is among those in favor of Ariana Grande and Danny DeVito starring in the live-action remake of 1997's animated Hercules. After the Anthony and Joe Russo produced reboot was confirmed to be in development, fans of the animated musical called for DeVito to reprise his role as Phil, a trainer of heroes who mentors "wonder boy" Hercules. Others have called for Grande to play love interest Meg after the superstar performed the character's famed love song, "I Won't Say (I'm in Love)," on the Disney Family Singalong special that aired on ABC.

"She would be amazing as Meg, she would be perfect. I would love to see that happen," Gad told Variety of Grande, who performed the love ballad "Beauty and the Beast" with John Legend for the 2017 re-imagining that starred Gad alongside Emma Watson and Dan Stevens.

But Gad, who also voices huggable snowman Olaf in Disney's animated Frozen franchise in addition to playing LeFou in the live-action Beauty and the Beast, isn't looking to star in Hercules.

"I am good. I feel like I definitely have had and continue to have an incredible run of projects with the Disney company, but I don't think anyone wants to see me take on yet another role in a live-action remake of an animated movie," said Gad, who next stars in Disney's Artemis Fowl and Shrunk, Disney's rebooted Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. "I personally think they should just cast Danny DeVito again, that seems to me the best option."

For Hercules' scheming uncle, Underwold ruler Hades, Thor: Ragnarok star Jeff Goldblum and Sonic the Hedgehog star Jim Carrey are popular picks to play the live-action version of the Disney villain. Here's what fans are saying about Grande as Megara: