Here’s What Disney Dads Could Look Like in Real Life

Father’s Day was earlier this month, and looks like the occasion brought something for Disney fans to celebrate. Artist Jirka Vinse Jonatan Vaatainen, who is known for his photorealistic imaginings of iconic Disney characters, recently created a series honoring some of the best animated dads in the franchise.

The paintings coincidentally cover films in Disney’s “Renaissance” period, but include onscreen fathers that had wildly different roles in their children’s onscreen adventure. The end result, which were posted under #RealLifeDisneyDads, are surprisingly gorgeous.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Scroll down to check them all out.

Chief Powhatan (Pocahontas)

Zeus (Hercules)

Tarzan’s Father (Tarzan)

Triton (The Little Mermaid)

Cassim (Aladdin)