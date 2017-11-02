AMC Theatres is celebrating the second Disney+ Day with "Disney+ Fan Faves": screenings of fan-favorite Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, and Pixar movies at discounted prices. Beginning September 8 on Disney+ Day 2022 and running through September 19, five Fan Fave movies will return to AMC theaters for just $5 (plus tax) per ticket. The lineup of re-release movies includes Walt Disney Animation Studios' magical musical Encanto; Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, back on IMAX screens ahead of the Disney+ prequel series Andor; the Christian Bale-starring 1992 Newsies; Disney-Pixar's Cars, which is hitting the road with a spinoff series; and Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok, returning to theaters as Thor: Love and Thunder debuts on Disney+.

Disney+ Fan-Favorite Screenings at AMC Theatres are $5 and available to all moviegoers — a Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets. Every ticket purchase includes a free Disney+ poster (while supplies last), and Disney+ subscribers have access to a fountain drink and Cameo-sized popcorn combo for an additional $5 (plus tax); that discounted deal requires a ticket purchase and proof of an active Disney+ account.

Encanto, Thor: Ragnarok, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Cars, and Newsies are playing at select theaters from September 8-19. Tickets, showtimes, and the full list of participating locations are available on the official AMC Theaters website.

(Photo: Disney+ / AMC Theatres)

All five movies are available to watch at home now on Disney+, which will drop new content premieres globally on September 8. Along with the streaming premieres of Thor: Love and Thunder and Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Episode 4, new movies and shows available to watch starting this week include the documentaries Obi-Wan Kenobi: A Jedi's Return and Assembled: The Making of Thor: Love and Thunder, a new short from The Simpsons, the Dancing With the Stars: The Pros' Most Memorable Dances special, and Frozen and Frozen 2 Sing-Along versions.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. On the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela. But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto, featuring all-new songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the Colombian mountains. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary family member, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

From Lucasfilm comes an epic adventure – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction.

Cars

Race car Lightning McQueen is living in the fast lane... until he hits a detour and gets stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on Route 66. There he meets a heap of hilarious characters who help him discover there's more to life than fame.

Newsies

In 1899, a courageous group of New York City newsboys become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon.

For the full list of Disney+ Day 2022 premieres, click here. See everything streaming on Disney+ in September 2022. Disney+ Day is September 8; try the Disney+ streaming service here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.