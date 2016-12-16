Star Wars: Rogue One Getting IMAX Re-Release With Andor First-Look

There's been a lot of new Star Wars content on Disney+ this year ranging from The Book of Boba Fett to Obi-Wan Kenobi, and there's one more new series to look forward to before 2022 comes to a close. Star Wars: Andor is set to debut in September and will star Diego Luna as Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's Cassian Andor. Andor will be a prequel to Rogue One, which means fans of the franchise will be wanting to revisit the hit film from 2016. If you wanted to see the movie again on the big screen, you're in luck, because it's coming to IMAX this month. According to Fandango, Rogue One's rerelease will also feature a sneak peek at Andor.

"Experience Rogue One: A Star Wars Story in select IMAX theatres. Plus, get an exclusive look at the new Disney+ Star Wars series, Andor! In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction. This key event in the Star Wars timeline brings together ordinary people who choose to do extraordinary things, and in doing so, become part of something greater than themselves," Fandango writes.

According to /Film, a new Rogue One poster will be debuted for the event. It's described as "a stark, black-and-white design featuring the film's heroes set against an outline of the Death Star."

Andor showrunner Tony Gilroy recently spoke with SFX Magazine (via GamesRadar) and compared the series to The Bourne Identity.

"[With Bourne] I had been trying to get people to make an acoustic action movie because action movies had gotten so bombastic in the '80s, they were just enormous," Gilroy revealed. "So when Bourne came along, we went way down to nothing. It was about making it real. Keeping someone you really understand and really care about in a place that you understand the geography of, with stakes, is much more involving than a guy on a train with 15 machine guns and a helicopter coming down. That aesthetic, that idea, does carry over to Andor because we are on the ground with these people so that everything that we do has an intimacy and an acoustic nature to it within the grandeur of Star Wars."

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is returning to IMAX on August 26th. Star Wars: Andor premieres on Disney+ on September 21st.