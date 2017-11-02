Fan-Favorite Movies Returning to Theaters for Disney+ Day

Marvel Studios' Thor: Ragnarok and Disney's magical musical Encanto are among the fan-favorite movies returning to theaters to celebrate Disney+ Day. New content will be added to the Disney+ streaming service on September 8, including the Disney+ original movie Pinocchio and the streaming premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder, which opened exclusively in theaters in July. From September 8-19, Disney will re-release Ragnarok, Disney and Pixar's Cars, 1992's Newsies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto at select AMC Theatres. A Disney+ subscription is not required to purchase tickets, which will go on sale September 1 priced at $5 per screening.

Attendees of the AMC Theaters Disney+ Day screenings will receive a free Disney+ poster while supplies last, and Disney+ subscribers will have access to a special concessions offer, according to a release.

Directed by Taika Waititi and starring Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Cate Blanchett as Hela, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Mark Ruffalo as the Hulk, Thor: Ragnarok revitalized the God of Thunder and struck lightning at the box office to gross $854 million worldwide in 2017.

The Academy Award-winning Encanto, which was named Best Animated movie and featured the talked-about chart-topper "We Don't Talk About Bruno," opened in theaters last November for an exclusive 30-day window before dropping on Disney+ on Christmas Eve. After soaring in popularity and spending weeks on top as the most-streamed movie, Disney's animated musical returned to theaters in February, finishing its box office run with 256 million globally.

Descriptions of the movies participating in the AMC Theaters Disney+ Day screenings follow below. All movies returning to theaters are currently available to stream on Disney+.

Thor: Ragnarok

Thor must race against time to stop the seemingly imminent Ragnarok, a cataclysmic event that could end all of Asgardian civilization. On the other side of the universe and without his mighty hammer, Thor must overcome the odds to ensure that Asgard does not fall into the hands of the ruthless Hela. But first, he must face off against a fellow Avenger in a gladiatorial contest.

Encanto

Walt Disney Animation Studios' Encanto, featuring all-new songs by award-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, tells the tale of the Madrigals, an extraordinary family living in a magical house in the Colombian mountains. But when Mirabel, the only ordinary family member, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family's last hope.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

From Lucasfilm comes an epic adventure – Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. In a time of conflict, a group of unlikely heroes band together on a mission to steal the plans to the Death Star, the Empire's ultimate weapon of destruction.

Cars

Race car Lightning McQueen is living in the fast lane... until he hits a detour and gets stranded in Radiator Springs, a forgotten town on Route 66. There he meets a heap of hilarious characters who help him discover there's more to life than fame.

Newsies

In 1899, a courageous group of New York City newsboys become unlikely heroes when they team up to fight an unscrupulous newspaper tycoon.

See everything streaming September 8 on Disney+ Day 2022.