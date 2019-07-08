When Does Descendants 3 Premiere on the Disney Channel?

Today is a tough day for Disney fans in the wake of Cameron Boyce‘s death, especially as anticipation for Descendants 3 continues to ramp up as we get closer to its release date. It will be a bittersweet moment as fans will be able to enjoy one of Boyce’s final roles in one of his most popular on-screen projects.

The Disney Channel is set to premiere the latest film in the franchise on August 2nd, just over a month away. Boyce once again reprises his role of Carlos (Descendants) de Vil, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil.

The premiere of the film will be a moment for reflection for Boyce’s friends, family, and fans, many of whom have watched him grow up on screen before his untimely death. Descendants 3 director Kenny Ortega praised the late star on social media with a touching tribute.

“Cameron May the Love and Light you spread throughout your brief life, soar you with flight into the heavens above. You were already an Angel in life. The Legacy you leave is magnificent! Love You My Forever Boy…” Ortega wrote on Instagram.

Once the actor’s death was made public, reps for the Disney Channel issued a touching statement about Boyce who has had memorable roles in the show Jessie as well as the Descendants franchise.

“From a young age, Cameron Boyce dreamed of sharing his extraordinary artistic talents with the world. As a young man, he was fueled by a strong desire to make a difference in peoples’ lives through his humanitarian work,” said a Disney Channel spokesperson in a post on the D23 fan club website. “He was an incredibly talented performer, a remarkably caring and thoughtful person and, above all else, he was a loving and dedicated son, brother, grandson, and friend. We offer our deepest condolences to his family, cast mates and colleagues and join his many millions of fans in grieving his untimely passing. He will be dearly missed.”

Boyce has appeared in the popular Adam Sandler films Grown Ups and Grown Ups 2, and even received a Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Promotional Announcement due to his work in the Disney XD series Timeless Heroes — Be Inspired, which was created to celebrate Black History Month.

The tragic passing of Boyce won’t be forgotten by those he impacted, but fans will get to celebrate his career once again when Descendants 3 premieres on the Disney Channel on August 2nd.