Cameron Boyce’s Sister Reveals Touching Tribute to the Late Actor

Many fans are still reeling after the sudden and tragic passing of Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old actor who was known for his roles in Disney’s Descendants, Jessie, and the popular Grown Ups films with Adam Sandler. Boyce passed away over the weekend; a statement from his family said the cause was due to complications after a seizure.

Cameron’s sister Maya Boyce broke her silence after his death, taking to social media to pen a touching tribute and share new photos of the late actor.

“Yes, he died,” Maya wrote. “Yes, I’m sad. Cameron was my best friend. He is someone I will always idolize. His smile could light up a room, unlike anyone else’s. He was perfect. He always said that if you have a voice, you have the privilege of using that voice for change, and he did not take that idea lightly. He understand his responsibility as someone so many kids would look up to.”

She added, “Cameron always went out of his way to be giving and kind. He did more with his 20 years of life, than most people ever could with 100 years. He was actively charitable. He traveled the world. He made creativity and art his life’s mission and he encouraged others to do the same. Of course, I am devastated. I will be for the rest of my life. But what I’m holding onto, and what I encourage you to hold onto as well, is the memory of his endless optimism. He was sunlight wearing shoes. I can confidently say, he wants us to celebrate, grow, and persevere.”

“Yes, he died. Yes, I’m sad. I’m also happy. And grateful. I was with him hours before he died. It was normal and fun. We said, ‘I love you.’ He was happy. I spent 17 years knowing what it was like to be loved by Cameron Boyce. That is the most beautiful gift I have ever received.”

Boyce’s father also wrote a tribute, which followed a statement from the family’s spokesperson that revealed Boyce was epileptic.

He can still be seen in the upcoming Disney Channel movie Descendants 3, which will premiere on their networks on August 2nd. Disney recently announced they’re cancelling the red carpet premiere event and will instead donate to the non-profit Thirst Project that Boyce supported.