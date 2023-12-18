Disney+: Every Movie & TV Show Arriving in January 2024

The new year is fast-approaching. 2024 is set to arrive in just a couple of weeks and Disney+ is already looking ahead to the year's first month of movies, TV shows, and originals. On Monday, Disney's streaming service unveiled the full list of titles heading to its lineup over the course of January, which includes a brand new Marvel Studios TV show, the return of a classic Marvel film, and the season finale of a potential new hit. January 9th marks the debut of Marvel Studios' Echo, the first project under the new Spotlight banner. The series will focus on the character that was introduced in Hawkeye and include both Kingpin and Daredevil. All three episodes will be released at once, streaming on both Disney+ and Hulu. New episodes of Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be released weekly throughout January, and the Season 1 finale of the series is hitting Disney+ on the final day of the month. You can check out the full lineup of Disney+ January additions below!

January 3rd Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S2, 6 episodes)

Ax Men (S10, 10 episodes)

Forged in Fire (S7, 37 episodes and S8, 45 episodes)

History's Greatest Mysteries (S3, 13 episodes)

Modern Marvels (S20, 2 episodes and S21, 12 episodes)

Storage Wars (S12, 16 episodes and S13, 36 episodes) BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Episodes 5 and 6

21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format. Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 4 – "I Plunge to My Death"

Our heroes search for a refuge in St Louis, and come face to face with the mother of all monsters.

January 5th X-Men (2000)

January 7th The Incredible Pol Farm (S1, 14 episodes)

January 9th Marvel Studios' Echo – Premiere at 6:00pm PT – All Episodes Streaming

Marvel Studios presents "Echo," spotlighting Maya Lopez as she is pursued by Wilson Fisk's criminal empire. When the journey brings her home, she must confront her own family and legacy.

January 10th Hamster & Gretel (S1, 3 episodes)

Kiya & the Kimoja Heroes (S1, 12 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 5 – "A God Buys Us Cheeseburgers"

The quest deepens as Percy, Annabeth, and Grover are tasked with a favor from a fearsome opponent. BTS Monuments: Beyond the Star – Final Episodes 7 and 8

21st century pop icons BTS are returning to the home of award-winning Korean content with BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star – a new eight-part docuseries coming December 20, exclusively to Disney+. Featuring never-before-seen interviews, performances and behind-the-scenes moments with RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook, BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star will take audiences on an in-depth journey across the band's 10-year career, highlighting their highs and lows for the first time ever in a captivating docuseries format.

January 12th Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes

Bluey (Season 3) – New Episodes

In these ten new Disney+ episodes, "Bluey" showcases the joyful simplicity that can be found in families turning everyday events of family life -- like making a cubby house (blanket fort) or a trip to the beach -- into unique adventures that bring to life how children learn and grow through play.

January 17th America's Funniest Home Videos: Global (S24 22 episodes, S25 23 episodes and S26 22 episodes)

The Ghost and Molly McGee (S2, 2 episodes)

Minnie's Bow-Toons: Camp Minnie (S1, 5 episodes) Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 6 – "We Take a Zebra to Vegas"

Percy, Annabeth, and Grover must resist the alluring draw of a casino that feels outside of time. Siempre Fui Yo (Season 2) – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

The second season of "It Was Always Me" ("Siempre Fui Yo") begins three years after the TV contest Lucas Martin Presenta: El Camino de El Faraón, when its participants meet again on Pipe's – now one of Colombia's most famous rockstars – private island to record a reunion album. Everything has changed dramatically: while Lupe is settled in Mexico working as a journalist, Noah spends his days in a bar he inherited from his family in Colombia. It seems that the reunion album is the perfect opportunity for everyone to reconnect after so long, but everything gets complicated when on the first night a valuable necklace that El Faraón gave Lupe disappears. In a mysterious and indecipherable way, everyone's secrets begin to come to light, creating tension between the old friends and threatening to destroy the lives they built. prevnext

January 23rd The Last Repair Shop

January 24th Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Episode 7 – "We Find Out the Truth, Sort Of"

Our heroes journey across the Underworld, and bargain for their safety with the god of the dead. A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

A Real Bug's Life – Premiere – All Episodes Streaming

Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar's "A Bug's Life," the new Disney+ Original series from National Geographic, "A Real Bug's Life," is an incredible adventure into nine different micro bug worlds around the globe, where the forces of nature play out on a miniature scale and where tiny creatures rely on amazing powers and extraordinary alliances to make it through each day. The stakes are high ... even if the critters are extraordinarily small. With new developments in filming technology and narrated by fun and witty guide Awkwafina, follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in worlds beyond the imagination – from a jumping spider looking for a home on the streets of New York to a Costa Rican orchid bee's first day on the job making perfume! Full of mind-blowing new behaviors and larger-than-life characters, this family-friendly series shows that "A Real Bug's Life" can be every bit as fantastical as any animated film. "A Real Bug's Life," narrated by Awkwafina, premieres January 24 on Disney+.