Bluey: Disney+ Announces Release Date for Next Batch of New Episodes

If you've been waiting for more Bluey episodes to make the trip to the United States, there's a light at the end of the tunnel. The worldwide phenomenon out of Australia has captured the hearts of kids (and their parents) over the last few years. It's always a big deal with new Bluey episodes arrive in the United States after already making their debut in Australia, and January will see the next new batch premiere on Disney+.

37 episodes of Bluey Season 3 have already aired in Australia, but here in the US only 27 have been released. Thankfully, those final 10 episodes will be arriving soon. Disney announced this week that all 10 of those new episodes will be debuting on Disney+ on January 12, 2024. At some point later in the year, those same episodes will air on Disney Channel and Disney Junior.

2024 will be a big year for Bluey. In addition to seeing a new batch of episodes released on Disney+, the beloved series will also be releasing its first TV special, aka its longest episode yet. "The Sign" is a special episode that will air next year and is set to be 28 minutes long.

After "The Sign," however, Bluey will be taking a little bit of a break. There's been no word as to how long the hiatus will last, but the creative team at Ludo Studio will be spending some time away from the series after a rigorous few years. Ludo has confirmed the series hasn't been cancelled, but some time is needed to recharge and reset before doing more.

Since debuting in 2018, the Heeler family has become one of the most popular groups of characters on television, and Bluey has become a staple of households around the world.

"It's been amazing. For me, the most incredible part of it is being a part of a show that is having such a beautiful social impact, that is actually putting good out into the world," Melanie Zanetti, who voices Bluey's mom, Chili, told ComicBook.com. "As an actor, you do a lot of stuff and you're like 'Does any of this matter? I'm not doing brain surgery; I'm not doing aid work -- does this have meaning?' And then to have a show where I've had so many parents tell me, 'This has taught me how to play with my kids,' or dads saying, 'this has taught me how to parent the way I want to parent.' I had a teacher who told me they had a student with Autism in their class, and it taught this little boy how to play with other kids and has changed his life at school. When I hear things like that, it makes me go, 'Okay, this is important and useful as well as entertaining and fun and beautiful,' and I think for me, that is the most exciting thing."