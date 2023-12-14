Marvel's New Disney+ Series Brings Back Loki After Season 2

Marvel's latest Disney+ series managed to bring back Loki after Season 2's amazing finale. A new trailer for What If…? Season 2 dropped this week and fans noticed that Loki and his World Tree were getting into the holiday spirit. While The Watcher looks out upon infinite timelines, he makes a stop to talk to the God of Stories and decorate the World Tree. The image of Loki and Jeffrey Wright's character is an exact match for a moment from the celebrated finale. There are more surprises in-store when it comes to What If…? Media was treated to a sneak peek earlier this week and with only two episodes show, the possibilities are endless. Check out the return of Loki down below!

Here's what the company had to say about the upcoming season of What If…?: "Season two of "What If…?" continues the journey as The Watcher guides viewers through the vast multiverse, introducing brand new and familiar faces throughout the MCU. The series questions, revisits and twists classic Marvel Cinematic moments with an incredible voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their iconic roles. Featuring fan-favorite characters this season like Nebula, Hela and Happy Hogan, episodes are directed by executive producer Bryan Andrews with executive producer AC Bradley as head writer."

Will We See Loki Again In Live-Action?

Bringing Loki back into the picture so soon is going to be a welcome sight for a lot of Marvel fans. Even though this animated version of Loki is a variant. But, a lot of viewers wonder if they'll see the newly-christened God of Stories again after Season 2. ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast spoke to Loki star Tom Hiddleston about this being the end of the road for his MCU character. During the interview, the actor cautioned against just assuming that Loki wouldn't be seen in the MCU again. So, it seems like the sun will shine on the Asgardian again.

"It's so hard because I'll be completely honest with you, Brandon, I have at least twice in my life said goodbye," Hiddleston told us. "I've written to Kevin Feige and Louis de Esposito and Victoria Alonso and been like, 'Thank you so much. It's been like the role of a lifetime,' and they've written notes back saying, 'Come and see us anytime. You're always part of the family. We're always here. You've given us so much and tears have been shared.' So I think I'd be unwise at this point to be conclusive about any of it."

How Did Loki Become God of Stories?

"Marvel Studios fan-favorite Tom Hiddleston stars in Loki Season 2, returned as the titular God of Mischief for another round of time-traveling hijinx on Disney+ on October 6th. Loki is once again joined by Mobius (Owen Wilson) as the two attempt to keep the timelines intact. After the events of Season 1 saw his variant Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) kill He Who Remains and unleash the wrath of Kang the Conqueror upon the Multiverse, Loki must once again embark on an adventure to keep reality from collapsing.

Loki was last seen in the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, where he and Mobius were keeping tabs on one of Kang's mysterious variants. Loki Season 2 will continue the story of the Multiverse Saga in the Marvel Cinematic Universe."

