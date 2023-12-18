Black Panther Director Ryan Coogler Developing X-Files Series for Disney

One of Hollywood's most desired filmmakers is developing an X-Files reboot. According to a new Bloomberg report, Black Panther helmer Ryan Coogler is behind a reimagining of the cult classic. Though little is known about the series, the new report says Coogler will be a producer on the project, and it's unclear if he'll direct any episodes.

"Disney, which birthed the idea of 'cinematic universes,' is developing a new version of X-Files that would be produced by Ryan Coogler, the director of Black Panther and Creed," the Bloomberg report reads.

This isn't the first time such a connection has been discussed. Earlier this year, X-Files creator Chris Carter hinted Coogler may be doing something with the property in the immediate future.

"I just spoke to a young man... Ryan Coogler... who is going to remount The X-Files with a diverse cast. So he's got his work cut out for him, because we covered so much territory," Carter said during a podcast appearance.

Are Scully and Mulder in the X-Files reboot?

Though a reboot is in the works, it looks like Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson) and Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) won't be involved in any capacity. Duchovny told us last year he doesn't intend to reprise the role if Anderson isn't on the show, and Anderson has said she doesn't want to return.

"I don't know. I've never really considered that. For me, it was always there's no show unless it's Chris and Gillian, so I don't know," Duchovny said at the time. "Again, I don't want to have to think about that, because it's not something that I necessarily need in my life, to go do that. I think at this point, I mean, there might be another iteration of the actual show without either of us. I'm not sure. Or there could be a cartoon. There are many ways to go about it. But personally, for me, the X-Files that I'm involved in consists of Chris Carter, myself, and Gillian, so I haven't spent time trying to think about a different version of that, and I don't know that I will."

"It just feels like such an old idea. I've done it, I did it for so many years, and it also ended on such an unfortunate note," Anderson shared with Variety. "In order to even begin to have that conversation [about another season] there would need to be a whole new set of writers and the baton would need to be handed on for it to feel like it was new and progressive. So yeah, it's very much in the past."

You can stream all eleven seasons of The X-Files on Hulu now.