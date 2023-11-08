Disney+ Password Sharing Crackdown May Not Happen for a While

Disney+ is the latest streaming platform to reveal its intentions to crack down on the sharing of passwords of a single account. Though the platform will eventually roll out password-sharing protections, it won't be for quite some time. Wednesday, Disney officials suggested Disney+ won't begin rolling out preventative password-sharing measures until 2025.

"We have additional opportunities for improvement in our streaming business that will come from implementing stronger standards around account sharing," Disney CEO Bob Iger said during the company's latest earnings call. "Although given the timing of our plan rollout, we don't expect a meaningful impact until 2025."

Iger has touted Disney+'s password-sharing prevention plans for the better part of a year, saying the technology already exists, the streamer is making sure its proverbial ducks are in a row before instituting such measures.

"We are actively exploring ways to address account sharing, and the best options for paying subscribers to share their accounts with friends and family," The Walt Disney Company CEO Bob Iger said previously. "Later this year, we will begin to update our subscriber agreements with additional terms and our sharing policies, and we will roll out tactics to drive monetization sometime in 2024."

"We already have the technical capability to monitor much of this (password sharing). And I am not going to give you a specific number except to say that it's significant. But we don't know of course is, as we get to work on this, how much of the password sharing, as we basically eliminate it, will convert to growth in subs," Iger continued. "Obviously, we believe there will be some but we're not speculating. What we are saying though, is that in calendar '24, we're going to get at this issue. And so while it is likely you'll see some impact in calendar '24. It's possible that we won't be completed or the work will not be completed within the calendar year, but we certainly have established this as a real priority, and we actually think that there's an opportunity here to help us grow our business."

