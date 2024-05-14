Inside Out 2 IMAX Tickets Now on Sale, Releases New Clip

Inside Out 2 tickets are now on-sale as fans get ready to have all the emotions in theaters once again. Pixar's beloved movie is getting a sequel on June 14th. To celebrate, the animation studio released a new clip of Anxiety entering the part in Riley's brain. It seems like there's been some new additions to the young girl's emotional range and the old cast is struggling to adapt to the changes. The momentum behind Inside Out 2 has been palpable since that trailer first emerged. As Disney embarks on Summer 2024, a follow-up to a fan-favorite story might be just what the doctor ordered. You can check out the brand-new clip starring Maya Hawke's Anxiety for yourself right down below!

In addition, the studio also included a synopsis to get viewers into the right emotional state before that trip to the theater: "Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2 returns to the mind of newly minted teenager Riley just as headquarters is undergoing a sudden demolition to make room for something entirely unexpected: new Emotions! Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear and Disgust, who've long been running a successful operation by all accounts, aren't sure how to feel when Anxiety shows up. And it looks like she's not alone."

"Maya Hawke lends her voice to Anxiety, alongside Amy Poehler as the voice of Joy. The voice cast also includes Lewis Black, Phyllis Smith, Tony Hale, Liza Lapira, Ayo Edebiri, Adèle Exarchopoulos, Paul Walter Hauser, Kensington Tallman, Lilimar, Diane Lane, Kyle MacLachlan, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green, Grace Lu and Yvette Nicole Brown. Directed by Kelsey Mann and produced by Mark Nielsen with a screenplay by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, Inside Out 2 features a score by Andrea Datzman."

People Excited To See Inside Out 2

Clearly, the fans were ready to check up on Riley and see how she's been adjusting since the first movie. Inside Out 2 has the biggest Disney animated trailer launch ever. The clip managed to rake in 157 million views in just the first 24 hours of being uploaded. Frozen 2 was the previous record-holder, and that's nothing to sneeze at. Back in 2015, Inside Out was an original outing from Pixar, but now, with the size and scope of the fandom around the studio's movies, the interest in more from that corner of the company has increased a lot. Having a lot of fan-favorite actors play the emotions probably helps quite a bit too. Regardless, Pixar's COO took a moment to thank all those viewers for helping the movie reach that milestone.

"We are thrilled so many people have tuned in to check out the new trailer for Inside Out 2," Pete Docter said in a statement after the trailer dropped. "When the first film came out, we knew that by telling a story where we could see our emotions — those little voices inside your head — there would be so much more to explore than we could possibly fit into one film. We couldn't be more grateful to see the kind of response the trailer has received so far. Thank you to all who have checked it out — we can't wait for everyone to see the film when it comes to theaters next summer."

