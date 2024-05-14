Road House 2 In the Works at Amazon MGM Studios

A sequel to Road House is coming soon from Amazon MGM Studios. The movie, which starred Jake Gyllenhaal, has been watched by a reported 80 million viewers since it launched, Amazon announced at its upfront presentation to advertisers in New York today. That's enough to nab it a follow-up, although it is not immediately clear whether director Doug Liman will return. The The Bourne Identity filmmaker seemed openly frustrated with Amazon's decision to move the movie direct to streaming after the initial plans for a theatrical release fell through.

Road House stars Jake Gyllenhaal as Elwood Dalton, the film's central character who is reimagined as a UFC fighter-turned-bouncer who ended up squaring off with a criminal played by Conor McGregor. There's no word on whether Gyllenhaal will return in the second film yet, but it seems likely. A post-credits scene from Road House also confirmed that McGregor's character survived, potentially setting him up as a villain for any potential sequels as well.

Per Amazon MGM Studios (via Variety), the first film "has attracted nearly 80 million worldwide viewers to-date. The film premiered on Prime Video March 21 and attracted a record-breaking over 50 million worldwide viewers over its first two weekends, becoming Amazon MGM Studios' most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis."

Road House stars Gyllenhaal as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter trying to escape his dark past and his penchant for violence, in this adrenaline-fueled actioner. Dalton is barely scraping by on the reputation that still precedes him when he is spotted by Frankie (Jessica Williams), owner of a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. She hires him to be her new bouncer in hopes of stopping a violent gang, working for crime boss Brandt (Billy Magnussen), from destroying her beloved bar. Even five to one, Brandt's crew is no match for Dalton's skills. But the stakes get higher with the arrival of ruthless gun-for-hire, Knox (Conor McGregor). As the brutal brawls and bloodshed escalate, the tropical Keys prove more dangerous than anything Dalton ever faced in the Octagon.

Road House is directed by Doug Liman, and also stars Daniela Melchior, Joaquim De Almeida, Lukas Gage.

Road House is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video.