New Disney Movie Has Lowest CinemaScore in Three Decades

Disney's latest movie, Strange World, is now in theaters, but while the film takes viewers on a new adventure into, well, a strange world how it's being received in the real world isn't exactly the adventure that Disney may. have hoped for. The film has officially ended Disney Animation's streak when it comes to CinemaScore. According to Screen Rant, Strange World received a B — the first Disney animated film since 1991 to get anything less than an A-.

CinemaScore assigns its letter score based on the responses to a six-question poll the market research firm asks moviegoers after seeing the film. Starting in 1991 with Beauty and the Beast, which received an A, all of Disney's animated theatrical releases have scored either an A or an A- on the poll. That includes this year's Lightyear, which earned an A- CinemaScore and last year's Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto, both of which received As.

And it isn't just the CInemaScore where Strange World is underperforming, either. The film isn't doing particularly well with critics, presently sitting at a 73 percent critic's score on Rotten Tomatoes as well as at 59 percent in terms of audience score. The film is also not doing very well in theaters. Strange World had been projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million but has brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday. The film reportedly had a budget of $120-130 million.

What is Strange World About?

Disney describes the film as follows: "Walt Disney Animation Studios' original action-packed adventure "Strange World" introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog, and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old son, Ethan, who longs for adventure; Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Helmed by Don Hall (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Raya and the Last Dragon") and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer "Raya and the Last Dragon") and produced by Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning "Big Hero 6," "Tangled"), "Strange World" releases November 23, 2022."

Strange World is in theaters now.