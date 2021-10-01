Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow Lawsuit Settlement Revealed: Report

Earlier today came the news that rather than take things into court that The Walt Disney Company and actress Scarlett Johansson had settled the lawsuit she filed over payments related to Marvel’s Black Widow. Considering the overtly warm statements released by both Disney and Johansson, which confirmed that they intend to continue working together, it sure seems like a big pay day occurred, and it had a lot of zeroes according to Deadline. The trade notes that Disney’s settlement with Johansson “will run to more than $40 million” when all is said and done. That number coupled with Johnasson’s previously revealed $20 million salary nets her at least $60 million for her final Marvel movie.

Johansson’s lawsuit was wrapped up in compensation regarding Black Widow. To put it simply, the actress signed a deal for the film to be released exclusively in theaters (years before COVID-19 would shutter theaters and even before Disney+ was a thing); and as is par for the course with Hollywood talent if the film reached certain box office milestones while playing in theaters then Johansson would nab a bonus. When Disney opted to release Black Widow on Disney+ Premier Access simultaneously with its theatrical release an argument could no doubt have been made that this bit into her potential earnings from the film’s theatrical box office, which is perhaps why Disney decided to settle the matter.

“I’m very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding Black Widow,” Disney Studios Content Chairman Alan Bergman said in a statement tonight. “We appreciate her contributions to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and look forward to working together on a number of upcoming projects, including Disney’s Tower of Terror.”

Johansson added: “I am happy to have resolved our differences with Disney. I’m incredibly proud of the work we’ve done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team. I look forward to continuing our collaboration in years to come.”

News of Johansson’s lawsuit has sparked conversations from some of her Marvel cohorts as well with fellow Marvel actors like Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen sounding off .Disney CEO Bob Chapek previously revealed that the studio is now resetting their talent deals in the wake of the lawsuit as well, we can only assume that applies to Johansson and Disney’s next collaboration, a reboot of Tower of Terror.