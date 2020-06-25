Disney Fans Remember Twilight Zone Tower of Terror's Update Following Splash Mountain News

Disney fans have been campaigning for years for Splash Mountain to change its theme, as it is inspired by the 1946 film Song of the South, which has so many insensitive racial depictions that the studio has attempted to bury it as deep into the vault as possible. The ride launched in 1989 and a majority of guests are oblivious to its connection to the controversial film, but Disney has heard these complaints and revealed that the ride will be abandoning its previous theme and it will be reimagined as a ride honoring the more recent animated classic The Princess and the Frog.

Most of the responses to this news were overwhelmingly positive, even if some fans were disappointed that a ride they enjoyed so much and had no idea was rooted in such a disappointing corner of Disney's history would be undergoing some changes. However, many fans were quick to point out that this surely isn't the first time Disney has given an overhaul to a beloved ride, as Disneyland rebranded their The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! back in 2017.

