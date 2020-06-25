Disney Fans Remember Twilight Zone Tower of Terror's Update Following Splash Mountain News
Disney fans have been campaigning for years for Splash Mountain to change its theme, as it is inspired by the 1946 film Song of the South, which has so many insensitive racial depictions that the studio has attempted to bury it as deep into the vault as possible. The ride launched in 1989 and a majority of guests are oblivious to its connection to the controversial film, but Disney has heard these complaints and revealed that the ride will be abandoning its previous theme and it will be reimagined as a ride honoring the more recent animated classic The Princess and the Frog.
Most of the responses to this news were overwhelmingly positive, even if some fans were disappointed that a ride they enjoyed so much and had no idea was rooted in such a disappointing corner of Disney's history would be undergoing some changes. However, many fans were quick to point out that this surely isn't the first time Disney has given an overhaul to a beloved ride, as Disneyland rebranded their The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: Breakout! back in 2017.
Eventual Love
This is going to be another Tower of terror situation. You guys will bitch and moan until it opens and then you’ll love it.— Bobert iger (@BobertIger) June 25, 2020
It's Just a Ride
Its just a ride. Like i was upset when tower of terror changed but it is what it is. The concept is still the same in the end. Who knows, if ppl dont wanna ride it now, at least there wont be a long ass wait time.— 🧼Soap 🔪 (@baobutt) June 25, 2020
Trust the Imagineers
Disney changed Maelstrom to Frozen Ever After and it’s was fine.— kelly schikowski (@wdwkelly) June 25, 2020
Disney changed The Great Movie Ride to Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway and it was fine.
Disney changed Tower of Terror to Guardians of the Galaxy and it was fine.
Trust the Imagineers and accept the change. pic.twitter.com/l18kujlygQ
Never Forget
In honor of Tower of Terror trending let’s talk about this underrated film pic.twitter.com/1J5pBn7YXK— Allison the Disney diva (@Daviesallison1A) June 25, 2020
Better Things to Be Mad About
be mad at disney for changing the tower of terror in California adventure not for changing a ride w a racist background— alexa (@glitter_bat_) June 25, 2020
No Outcry Before
Grown ass people in the comments mad that Racist Mountain is getting rethemed to Princess and the Frog like Disney hasn’t rethemed classic non racist rides like Tower of Terror or California Screaming but for some reason there was no outcry there. pic.twitter.com/yKD4cNQruM— rih ♦️ (@dinahsfrost) June 25, 2020
Just Admit it
seeing grown adults upset over splash mountain being rebranded to princess and the frog is hilarious. where were y’all crying about not changing perfectly good rides when they changed california screamin’ and tower of terror lol. just admit you’re racist and then get a hobby— sam (@_samanthachase_) June 25, 2020
Speaking of Changes...
Disney since we’re updating Splash Mountain can we also update Tower of Terror to be “Doof Drop” thanks pic.twitter.com/YGXJgayDAa— Chloe (@castmemberchloe) June 25, 2020
Superior Overhaul
The Splash Mountain re-theme is VASTLY superior to the Tower of Terror re-theme pic.twitter.com/mMtcPsxcEx— Carolyn M (@BigHeroCarolyn) June 25, 2020
Still Pissed
lol I’m fine with the splash mountain rebrand but it’s stupid that people are comparing it to when they rebranded tower of terror by saying “no one was mad about *that* change!”, bitch yes I WAS and I still am pissed that they took away my beloved Twilight Zone ride😒 pic.twitter.com/NwQCIwHI17— dani⚡️ (@xdanikrickl) June 25, 2020
