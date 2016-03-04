Disney’s ‘Zootopia’ Themed Expansion Announced for Shanghai Disneyland

Shanghai Disneyland will debut the world's first-ever land inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios' Zootopia, D23 announced.

The expansion land, exclusive to Shanghai Disneyland, will bring park guests into the mammalian metropolis populated by anthromorphic animals and home to the watchful eyes of police officer partners Judy Hopps (voice of Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voice of Jason Bateman).

The fully immersive Zootopia-inspired land, boasting the unique architecture of the bustling animal city comprised in the film of Sahara Square, Tundratown, the Rainforest District, and Bunnyborrow, will be anchored by a new major attraction blending Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology.

Construction is expected to begin construction later this year.

(Photo: D23 / Disney Parks)

"We are thrilled to announce that Shanghai Disneyland will be home to the world's first Zootopia-themed land," said Bob Chapek, Disney's Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Consumer Products. "The rapid rate of expansion at Shanghai Disney Resort demonstrates our confidence and commitment to the Company's future development in China."

Zootopia roared to $1.02 billion at the worldwide box office in 2016, once making it the fourth highest-grossing animated film of all time.

Known in the Middle Kingdom as "Crazy Animal City," Zootopia grossed more than $235 million in China, where it stands as the 23rd highest-grossing film and the highest-grossing animated film of all time.

"Since the resort's grand opening in 2016, Shanghai Disneyland has gone from strength to strength – continuing to expand and enjoying ever-rising attendance rates while also providing a safe and enjoyable experience for our guests," said Yang Jinsong, Chairman of Shanghai Shendi Group, Disney's Chinese joint venture partner for the resort.

"Shanghai Disneyland has rapidly become one of the fastest growing Disney parks and has been key to the development of the Shanghai International Resort as one of the most visited leisure destinations in the country. This new expansion will provide our guests with an even richer selection of offerings, and will further boost our market competitiveness."

Shanghai Disneyland is already home to seven lands, including its first expansion, Toy Story Land, inspired by Disney-Pixar's beloved franchise centered around living toys.

Directors Byron Howard (Tangled) and Rich Moore (Wreck-It Ralph) hope for a sequel to the animated blockbuster, yet to be announced by the studio.

Most of Walt Disney Animation Studios' recent slate — including Tangled, Wreck-It Ralph, Frozen and Big Hero 6 — have continued on past their initial theatrical runs, whether it be in the form of big screen sequels or cartoon television series; if a Zootopia 2 doesn't gallop into theaters, there's potential for the film to potentially continue on the company's premiere streaming service Disney+.

Disney first debuts its next significant expansions, Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, at the Disneyland Resort and the Walt Disney World Resort this summer and fall, respectively.