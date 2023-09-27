Disney’s Wish New Trailer Released

Walt Disney Animation Studios is releasing their newest film this Thanksgiving, and it was “a century in the making.” The new film is heading to theaters a month after the studio turns 100, and it’s meant to be a celebration of the Disney films fans know and love. Wish follows Asha (Ariana DeBose) as she sets out to protect the kingdom of Rosas from its ruler, King Magnifico (Chris Pine), who has been hoarding wishes from the people in her community. Today, Disney released a new trailer for the film, which chronicles Asha’s journey alongside some special friends, including a magical star and a talking goat named Valentino (Alan Tudyk). Along with the new trailer came some additional news about the film’s voice cast.

“Revealed today are additional members of the film’s voice cast,” Disney shared on YouTube. “Cast members include: Angelique Cabral as Queen Amaya, the wife and sounding board of King Magnifico; Victor Garber as Asha’s grandfather, Sabino, who- at 100 years old- is patiently waiting for his wish to be granted; and Natasha Rothwell as Asha’s loving and supportive mom, Sakina.”

The description continues, “Plus, Asha’s tight-knit group of confidants, protectors and forever friends: Jennifer Kumiyama as Asha’s dearest friend, Dahlia, who’s an accomplished baker and unofficial leader of their group; Evan Peters as the strong guy with a big heart and bigger yawn, Simon; Harvey Guillén as Gabo, who may be cynical, but he has a heart of gold; Ramy Youseff as Safi, who’s plagued by allergies; Niko Vargas as Asha’s joyful, always smiling buddy, Hal; Della Saba as the seemingly shy teenager, Bazeema, who’s full of surprises; and Jon Rudnitsky as Asha’s rosy-cheeked, wiggly-eared pal, Dario.”

You can view the new trailer below:

Wish Producers Talk Unsung Heroes of Production:

ComicBook.com recently had the chance to chat with Wish producers Peter Del Vecho and Juan Pablo Reyes Lancaster Jones, and they talked about collaborating on the film, and the unsung heroes of the production.

“We have an incredible crew that was put together,” Del Vecho shared. “The people we work closest with that I think really go unsung are Kyle Odermatt, our Visual Effects Supervisor along with our art team together, had to collaborate very closely to create a look that could also be done at scale of a feature film, and do it within a constricted period of time. And they’ve done very well at achieving that goal.”

“I’ll just throw Jim Hasman into the hat as well, our Associate Producer who is always optimistic but keeps things on track. So he is truly a wonderful person, but we couldn’t have made this movie without him,” Reyes Lancaster Jones added.

“I worked on this movie since its conception in the development side of things,” he continued. “So I was there when the original ideas came to be working with Chris Buck from the very beginning when he was conceiving the story. And it’s just been magical, too … You have the directors, but you have some of the top-notch people in the world here in Disney Animation doing their best work. So it’s an honor.”

Stay tuned for more from our interviews with the producers and directors of Wish, which opens only in theaters on November 22nd.