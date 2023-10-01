Disney Speedstorm Season 5 & 6 Revealed, New Characters Leaked

Disney Speedstorm is finally out of early access, meaning the game has gone free-to-play for the first time. As part of that launch, the developers at Gameloft dropped the fourth season, which brings players to the world of Aladdin. The team also announced the themes for Disney Speedstorm Seasons 5 and 6. However, the news doesn't stop there because Speedstorm dataminers have unveiled the files for 17 upcoming characters. This includes the racers that are coming to the next two seasons, as well as a few characters for unannounced seasons in Disney Speedstorm.

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 & 6

#DisneySpeedstorm makes three wishes come true during the Aladdin-inspired Season:

⭐ New Racers!

⭐ New Villains!

⭐ Free-to-play experience!



Join the race today! pic.twitter.com/2y4VO52XZd — Disney Speedstorm (@SpeedstormGame) September 28, 2023

Disney Speedstorm Season 5 launches in November and will be themed around Frozen. During that season, players will be able to unlock five racers from the popular Pixar franchise, as well as two bonus racers from other Disney properties. In the Aladdin season, those bonus characters are Hades and Gaston, so Gameloft could bring out just about anybody for those slots.

Season 6 is coming at some point in 2024 and is based on The Little Mermaid. Similar to previous seasons, players can expect to pick up four racers from The Little Mermaid and two non-Little Mermaid characters as bonus racers. As mentioned, those bonus racers could be anyone, but the recent leak may give us some ideas of exactly what to expect.

Disney Speedstorm Character Datamine

The leak comes from Ausil on Twitter, who is most often known for datamining Multiversus content. Not only do they claim to have files relating to all of the racers in the next two seasons, but they also have potential bonus characters and potentially a leak for Season 7. Remember to take all of this with a grain of salt until Gameloft confirms the info. Here are the leaked racers as reported by Ausil.

Frozen Season

Elsa

Olaf

Anna

Kristoff

Hans

The Little Mermaid Season

Ariel

Ursala

Triton

Eric

Potential Bonus Characters

Oswald

Ortensia

WALL-E

Eve

The Nightmare Before Chrismas Season

Jack Skellington

Sally

Oogie Boogie

Doctor Finkelstein

In addition, the datamine claims that there are three seasons that don't yet have characters. These are Wreck-It Ralph, Inside Out, and Tron. Plus, there are files for A Bug's Life, The Incredibles, and Snow White. Again, none of this is confirmed officially, but it is all in the files, so it gives Disney Speedstorm fans a hint of where the game might be going in the coming months.

Disney Speedstorm is available now on PlayStation, Switch, Xbox, and PC. Now that it's fully released, the game is free to play, and Gameloft is currently working on a mobile port that should be out relatively soon.