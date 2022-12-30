Doctor Strange 2 Behind-the-Scenes Video Reveals Deleted Thor Character Scene

Some new behind-the-scenes clips from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness revealed that Thor's brother was indeed in the movie. The deleted scene in question came from CC Ice, who is Elizabeth Olsen's stunt double. Insider obtained the footage from the actress and you can clearly see someone who's seen the business end of a sword laying in the foreground. Interestingly, this implies that maybe the Scarlet Witch took control of the Asgardian's mind and had him do the deed himself. It's very dark, but par for the course in some of the grizzly stuff in Multiverse of Madness. Rumors have swirled for quite some time that Daniel Craig was supposed to play the Thor character in the film. While the star has categorically dodged every insinuation, the evidence of something strange going on continues to pile up. Check it out for yourself down below.

How Close Was Balder to Appearing?

MCU costume designer Graham Churchyard stopped by Comicbook.com's Phase Zero podcast to talk about the trip into the Multiverse. In the interview, he revealed that there were indeed plans to get Balder the Brave into the mix for Doctor Strange 2.

A new image from #MultiverseOfMadness has been released of a dead Balder the Brave and Wanda at the Illuminati Headquarters.



Daniel Craig was set to play the character in the film. pic.twitter.com/t9ilrbx2V2 — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) December 30, 2022

"We got very far designing Balder the Brave and then we were waiting, and waiting, and waiting on casting," Churchyard revealed. "I took it to a prototype stage, we were kind of in that design thing, getting fabrics together and ideas and waiting for an actor. Poor Balder the Brave, he almost made Thor 1, and Thor 2, and Thor 3, if I can simplify that. Then, it's just like, 'Yay! He's gonna get an appearance!' Poor guy. I've seen designs Marvel's archive book of Balder's helmet going back to Kenneth Branagh's Thor. So, he's been a long time waiting and I don't think he's gonna make an appearance any time soon."

"Because of this stupid thing called COVID there was a travel ban and I was unable to go to the States," Churchyard added. "I live in the UK here on the south coast. Basically, it got to a point where they... They had another couple of characters that were back in the design stage in the UK like Balder the Brave and because oof just the way that we couldn't bring a lot of these actors over because of travel ban in reverse and sort of constraints... We couldn't bring Patrick Stewart over to shoot at the same time as Hayley Atwell. Hayley Atwell was into M:I 7 and other things. So, this sort of dream of getting the Illuminati all in one room at the same time didn't happen in London. It just about happened in LA over something like a six month time span which is an extraordinary thing. It's like, the Illuminati, when I got those pages, it's just like, 'This is like a whole movie in itself because it could just expand so much.'"

Do you wish the Thor character would have been in Multiverse of Madness? Let us know what you think down in the comments!