Doctor Strange Fights Nazis in Multiverse of Madness Deleted Scene

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness smashed its way into theaters earlier this year, and it immediately established itself as one of the most extravagant Marvel Cinematic Universe entries yet. The film took Stephen Strange / Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) on a chaotic and dangerous ride through parts of the Marvel multiverse, pitting him against villains from alternate dimensions. A new piece of concept art reveals a surprising direction that that conflict could have gone in — in particular, a warp in reality involving World War II fighter jets, and soldiers from different time periods.

You can check out the concept art, which was posted by Weta Digital Artist Aaron Black, below.

(Photo: Marvel Studios / Aaron Black)

Will there be a Doctor Strange 3?

While Cumberbatch has not been confirmed to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in a future MCU project, there is definitely still a lot of canon left to be explored onscreen. Biggest among them might be the introduction of Clea (Charlize Theron), who literally cut through the multiverse to catch Strange's attention for a quest.

"That's the bill coming due. As Wong says, 'You used the Darkhold to possess your own corpse.' Surely, there must be some fallout," screenwriter Michael Waldron exclusively told ComicBook earlier this year. "It was a little bit of a throwback to [director Sam Raimi's] old Evil Dead, and that groaner of an ending, or it's just like, 'Oh my God, things turned out bad in the end.' So, yeah. We'll see what all that means for Stephen."

"The Multiverse has forced a mirror up in front of his face, and has made him do some self-reflecting, that I think he's refused to ever do," Waldron noted. "Even when he got into that initial [car] accident [in Doctor Strange], instead of really thinking about who he was, instead he went and just became the most powerful sorcerer alive. This is a guy who doesn't want to go to therapy. I think now, there's been some forced self-reflection over the course of this adventure, and I think he's probably more capable than ever at working as part of a team."

Directed by Sam Raimi, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/the Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Sorcerer Supreme Wong, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Karl Mordo, Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez, and Charlize Theron as Clea.

