Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future

Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.

Charlize Theron was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live, where the host asked if her Clea appearance was a one-time deal. When asked if Doctor Strange 2 was it for her time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Theron could only reply with a shrugged shoulder. "That would be a waste of your time if that was it," Kimmel said. Theron replied, "I hope it's not it but we'll see, yes." She added, "I think I know. I'm sure they could change their minds, depending on what I say on this show."

Some Marvel superfans in our audience help Charlize Theron with her new @DrStrange character! @CharlizeAfrica pic.twitter.com/5F26ZNI4i7 — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 26, 2022

Who Is Charlize Theron's Clea Character From Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko, Clea debuted in 1964's Strange Tales #126. After the Sam Raimi picture closes with Strange growing a third eye in his forehead as a result of the corruption overtaking his body for using the Darkhold, the screen quickly cuts to black. As we all know all too well by now, fans can always expect a pair of post-credits scenes teasing future installments. This big teaser came in the form of Clea's live-action debut, with the sorceress being played by none other than Charlize Theron.

Donning her classic purple suit, Theron's Sorcerer Supreme warns Strange that he's caused an incursion in a separate reality and he needs to come help. As she slashes her way through the fabric of reality, the Dark Dimension is exposed once again, the realm dominated by the dread Dormammu.

Tying into the first Doctor Strange, Clea — coincidentally enough — happens to be the niece of Dormammu in the Marvel Comics lore. Also hailing from the Dark Dimension, Clea is part-Faltine, the same mystical race that her mother Umar and Umar's brother Dormammu belong to. As it goes, Faltinians are born of pure magic and receive certain powers because of that. Since Clea is technically part-Faltine and part-Dark Dimensional humanoid, she is able to take a human-like look.

Does Clea Replace Doctor Strange as Marvel's Sorcerer Supreme?

Most recently, Clea actually becomes the Sorcerer Supreme of Earth-616, replacing her ex-husband after his death at the hands of Kaecilius in The Death of Doctor Strange. She even adopted the Strange surname, and currently stars in the Strange comic series from Jed McKay and Marcelo Ferreira.

What do you think the future holds for Clea in the MCU? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.