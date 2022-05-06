Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Concept Art Reveals Deleted Strange Variant

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has its fair share of characters. The live-action introduction of the Illuminati features characters like Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell) and Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart), while variants of both Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) both appear. As it turns out, there were plenty more variants involved that got weeded out during the film's development phase.

This week, Marvel concept artist Darrell J. Warner shared the concept art of a character named Marvelous Melvyn, a carnival version of the eponymous sorcerer that came from a different universe. As explained in the Instagram post, the character was envisioned for Scott Derrickson's take on the film before he departed the project.

"I am honoured to be amongst such hallowed company and have this Watercolour progress through to be one of the Finalists of the 'Live Action Feature Character' at this years Concept Art Association Awards," Warner wrote in his post. "'Marvellous Melvyn' was a piece I completed very early on in the first lockdown following one aspect/alternative 'Strange' universe within the Scott Derrickson script that subsequently changed with the arrival of Sam Remi [sic]."

The artist then applauded Marvel's allowance of freedom on the project, nothing that's not always the case with Hollywood blockbusters.

"It is quite rare to be allowed to follow one's intuition as regards to a given character and I need to extend many thanks to the Costume Designer Graham Churchyard for allowing me to develop and produce this concept," the artist continued. "All in all it was an absolute joy to complete and so very pleased it has found some recognition."

Marvel Studios and Derrickson ended up mutually agreeing to part ways due to creative differences. Derrickson went on to direct The Black Phone starring Ethan Hawke, one of the most acclaimed horror flicks of the year.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now streaming on Disney+. What'd you think about the sequel? Let us know your thoughts either in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!