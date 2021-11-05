Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Rumored to Reveal New Costume for Stephen Strange

✖

When Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) returns in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it will be with a new and comic book-accurate costume, according to a new report. The Master of the Mystic Arts first changed up his look with a pair of comic-accurate yellow gloves in the credits scene ending Doctor Strange — where he meets with Thor (Chris Hemsworth) during the events of Thor: Ragnarok — but reverted to a less colorful costume for Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. After he lends a helping hand to Spider-Man (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home, the sorcerer will reportedly conjure up a new look in Multiverse of Madness.

Strange will step out with a "new, comic accurate look" when he appears in his sequel movie, according to Discussing Film. Details behind the reported new look have not been revealed.

The Sam Raimi-directed Multiverse of Madness brings together Strange and the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) after the post-credits scene ending WandaVision, which evolved Wanda Maximoff into a being even more powerful than Dr. Strange and the late Sorcerer Supreme (Tilda Swinton). Joining Strange and Wanda are returning Doctor Strange players Wong (Benedict Wong), Christine Palmer (Rachel McAdams), and the scorned sorcerer hunter Karl Modo (Chiwetel Ejiofor).

Plot details remain under wraps, but Cumberbatch has praised former Spider-Man director Raimi as an "amazing" filmmaker who is "so collaborative" after taking the reins from Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson on the horror-tinged sequel.

"God, he comes with the baggage of an icon. He's an incredible force, especially in this genre. But he's so humble, he's so nice, he's so appreciative, you really wanna serve him. And boy, when he's happy, you know you've done something right. He's so good at getting you there and getting it there," Cumberbatch said about Raimi in a recent interview. "It's been a very, very collaborative process, this one. Our origin stories, I guess, and obviously the beasts that were the Avengers films to be a part of were a thrill, but you're kind of just along for the ride. You do the best with what you've already got given to do."

He added, "The second time around, there's a bit more of, 'So, what do you want to do, and how do we go about solving this?' So it feels very creative. Scarily so, sometimes."

Marvel Studios releases Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on March 25, 2022.