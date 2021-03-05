WandaVision Finale Reveals That Scarlet Witch Is More Powerful Than Doctor Strange

✖

No matter which way you look at it, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is the strongest character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That's a fact that's been teased by those behind the show in the months leading up to the Disney+ release, and it's something the series itself has confirmed multiple times. Now that Wanda Maximoff has officially spring-boarded into a new role within the MCU, it's even more apparent now than ever before. In fact, there's even evidence to suggest the Sorcerer Supreme (Benedict Cumberbatch) himself doesn't stand a chance against the character should the two ever have to come face-to-face against one another.

Spoilers up ahead for WandaVision Episode 9! If you've yet to watch "The Series Finale," proceed with caution.

In addition to telling a poignant story about Wanda's trauma, WandaVision introduced a darker corner of Marvel's mystical universe to the masses. Fast forward a week to Episode 9, and it's revealed that Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) is, in fact, in possession of the Darkhold.

As Agatha explains, not only does the book suggest the Scarlet Witch will devour the world with their Chaos Magic, but it also says the person who falls into that role is stronger than the Sorcerer Supreme. Though Doctor Strange and subsequent movies have yet to officially claim Doctor Strange the Sorcerer Supreme, we all know that title is the character's claim to fame. In fact, some involved with the movie have suggested the character's already earned the title in various press-related events.

The Darkhold is one of the foundational building blocks of magic within the Marvel universe. Since we've yet to see if that will actually translate over into the MCU, we have to take what we know at face value — and that expressly states the Scarlet Witch is more powerful than the Sorcerer Supreme.

