Doctor Strange 2 Concept Art Teases R-Rated Deleted Scenes

The way it stands, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness does plenty to push the boundaries of Marvel's storytelling efforts. For the first time in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a film dipped its hoes into horror as the likes of Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) found himself resurrected as a zombie. Not just that, but the heroes ripped Gargantos' eye straight from its eye socket within the film's opening moments, and that's not even counting the body horror involved with Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) distorting her body to travel through a mirror in Kamar-Taj. At one point, the film took on an even bloodier approach.

In new concept art making the rounds online, one piece of visual art shows Wong's (Benedict Wong) crushed to a pulp as brain matter lays strewn about the concrete. Not just that, but Baron Mordo's (Chiwetel Ejiofor) is also seen after a battle with the aforementioned Scarlet Witch.

As revealed last fall, there was a time when Wanda Maximoff's arrival in Kamar-Taj involved the reveal that she decapitated Mordo as he had tried getting the Darkhold back from her by his lonesome. That story arc was then changed before the final release of the film with the sorcerer being removed from the picture entirely, despite the post-credits scene of Doctor Strange teasing Mordo's villainous turn.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously told us of the development of the studio's post-credits scenes. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

