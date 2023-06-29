Does Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny Have a Post-Credit Scene?

After 15 years, Harrison Ford is donning the hat and whip one last time in Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. The James Mangold-directed film is now playing in theaters, and it also features Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Boyd Holbrook, Antonio Banderas, Toby Jones, and John Rhys Davies. Since Indiana Jones is under the Disney umbrella, some moviegoers might be wondering if the movie has a post-credit scene a la the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, if you were hoping for a tease for the future, the new Indiana Jones film does not have a post-credit scene.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to be Ford's last outing as the beloved archeologist, so it's no surprise the movie doesn't include a tease for the future. While some fans were hoping the movie might feature a surprise appearance by Ke Huy Quan as Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom's Short Round, the recent Oscar winner does not cameo in the film or have his own post-credit teaser.

Will Harrison Ford Retire?

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny may be Ford's last time playing Indiana Jones, but the actor has no plans to retire. "I don't [plan to retire]. I don't do well when I don't have work. I love to work. I love to feel useful. It's my jones. I want to be helpful," Ford said while appearing on Who's Talking to Chris Wallace?

It's no surprise to hear Ford doesn't plan on retiring considering he's taking over as Thaddeus Ross in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor is currently filming Captain America: Brave New World, and while many suspect he will be turning into Red Hulk during the film, Ford claims he doesn't know anything about it.

"What is the Red Hulk?" Ford asked ComicBook.com during a recent chat in support of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. After a brief explainer, Ford turned it around on his co-star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, blaming her for not telling him about the character's history. When asked if fans can expect to see Red Hulk's first live-action appearance in Brave New World, Ford added that "it may or it may not" be included.

What Is Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny About?

