Indiana Jones Fans Want Short Round To Return After Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Win
The 95th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, and there were some big wins, including Ke Huy Quan taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan's first role was playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984 followed by playing Data in The Goonies in 1985. Throughout awards season, Quan has opened up about being a child actor and how he never thought he would get another chance to shine on the screen as an adult. Quan's Oscar win was followed by another extra special moment during the ceremony. Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Picture, and the award was presented by Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, which led to a wholesome reunion between the former co-stars. Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is around the corner, fans want to see Quan back as Short Round.
"I love the character of Short Round," Quan said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. "He's funny and courageous and saves Indy's ass." He added, "If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, 'We want to do a Short Round spinoff,' I'm there man! I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later."
In honor of Quan's Oscar win, many fans have now taken to Twitter to plead for the return of Short Round. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to be Ford's last time playing the hero, and Lucasfilm has said they have no plans to recast the role. While some fans are calling for Dial of Destiny reshoots to include Quan, others want the franchise to continue with Quan as the new lead. You can check out some of the posts below...
Facts
Here me out... This is the only true replacement for Harrison Ford in the #IndianaJones franchise... #KeHuyQuan pic.twitter.com/pvHVaoC2eW— Jennifer 🏳️🌈 (@crzydemona) March 16, 2023
Poster Art
lucasfilm.
just like. hear us out. pic.twitter.com/Jy3xZ3PzDa— Stephen Ford (@StephenSeanFord) March 16, 2023
Ideas Are Flowing
Instead of giving the Indiana Jones franchise to a Chris Pratt-type, why not strike while the iron's hot and hand it over to Ke Huy Quan. We know so little about Short Round. Nothing says street-smart kid can't become a treasure-hunting archeologist swashbuckler who hates Nazis. pic.twitter.com/hDyWfvxoad— Kris Wernowsky (@kriswernowsky) March 13, 2023
Lucasfilm, Are You Listening?
Postpone Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny by a year and re-film with Ke Huy Quan as short round. I need more of him and Harrison Ford, it’s most heartwarming duo. I won’t be mad, I’ll wait.— Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) March 14, 2023
It's a Campaign Now
Love all the people saying that Ke Huy Quan should take over the Indiana Jones franchise as if they’re the first person to have the idea.— Matthew “Movies” Thomason (@ResDolph) March 14, 2023
Don't Be Fools
If Disney/LucasFilm aren't on the phone to Ke Huy Quan right now to have him show up in the final scenes of the new Indiana Jones film or have Short Round pick up the hat and the whip for a spin-off film, then they're fools.
FOOLS. https://t.co/rCuI3xMIZY pic.twitter.com/K2wYBZwNcY— Timon Singh (@TimonSingh) March 13, 2023
Reunion Dreams
pitch that everyone already thought of by now: Ke Huy Quan plays an archeologist in the next Indiana Jones movie and he becomes the next hero of the series. after they go on one more adventure together. pic.twitter.com/Z30ZZxe0u7— Scott Weinberg (@scottEmovienerd) March 14, 2023
Give It To Me!
I’ve seen so many tweets about how the Indiana Jones franchise should focus on Ke Huy Quan as Short Round next, so I'm gonna add to the chorus. pic.twitter.com/V9PMMU1Iga— Jamie Jirak (@JamieCinematics) March 16, 2023
Destiny
Gonna say this again. To the people making Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny: there's still time to slip in a post-credits scene with Ke Huy Quan as grown-up Short Round. Just a knock on the door and there he is. "Dr. Jones?" Total fan service. https://t.co/kmlAZFElUP— Phil Yu (@angryasianman) March 13, 2023
More Poster Ideas
𝙻𝚞𝚌𝚊𝚜𝚏𝚒𝚕𝚖
𝚆𝚎 𝚍𝚘𝚗’𝚝 𝚊𝚌𝚌𝚎𝚙𝚝 𝚞𝚗𝚜𝚘𝚕𝚒𝚌𝚒𝚝𝚎𝚍 𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑𝚎𝚜
𝙼𝚎
𝙷𝚎𝚊𝚛 𝚖𝚎 𝚘𝚞𝚝…
𝙷𝚎 𝚙𝚛𝚎𝚜𝚎𝚗𝚝𝚜 𝚙𝚘𝚜𝚝𝚎𝚛 𝚊𝚗𝚍 𝟾 𝚎𝚙𝚒𝚜𝚘𝚍𝚎 𝚙𝚒𝚝𝚌𝚑.
𝙰𝙻𝙰𝚁𝙼 𝙲𝙻𝙾𝙲𝙺 𝚐𝚘𝚎𝚜 𝚘𝚏𝚏. ⏰ #KeHuyQuan #lucasfilm #indianajones pic.twitter.com/R4UXcR8hON— Ryan Manda (@ryemanda) March 15, 2023
Sweet Fan Art
Like so many are already saying, please continue the Indy films and have Indy pass the torch to Short Round!
I loved drawing Ke Huy Quan – he has the sweetest smile. ☺️ pic.twitter.com/2p8RS1Dd9c— Sheila C. 🎨 (@StudioSheila) March 15, 2023
More Pitches
My dream pitch for several years now has been an Indiana Jones spinoff where Short Round, at Indy's request, puts back everything Indy unearthed over the years -- stealing relics from museums and warehouses and putting them back in tombs and temples.
We've never been closer! https://t.co/1sDmHRAvzd— Erik Voss (@eavoss) March 13, 2023
In Conclusion
Put Ke Huy Quan in the new Indiana Jones movie!— Rachel Bonnetta (@rachelbonnetta) March 13, 2023
Would you like to see Ke Huy Quan play Short Round again? Tell us in the comments!prev