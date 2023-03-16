Indiana Jones Fans Want Short Round To Return After Ke Huy Quan's Oscar Win

The 95th Academy Awards took place on Sunday, and there were some big wins, including Ke Huy Quan taking home the prize for Best Supporting Actor for his role in Everything Everywhere All At Once. Quan's first role was playing Short Round in Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom back in 1984 followed by playing Data in The Goonies in 1985. Throughout awards season, Quan has opened up about being a child actor and how he never thought he would get another chance to shine on the screen as an adult. Quan's Oscar win was followed by another extra special moment during the ceremony. Everything Everywhere All At Once won Best Picture, and the award was presented by Indiana Jones star Harrison Ford, which led to a wholesome reunion between the former co-stars. Now that Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is around the corner, fans want to see Quan back as Short Round.

"I love the character of Short Round," Quan said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast earlier this year. "He's funny and courageous and saves Indy's ass." He added, "If Disney or Lucasfilm ever come to me and say, 'We want to do a Short Round spinoff,' I'm there man! I love that character so much and it would just be incredible to revisit so many years later."

In honor of Quan's Oscar win, many fans have now taken to Twitter to plead for the return of Short Round. Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is expected to be Ford's last time playing the hero, and Lucasfilm has said they have no plans to recast the role. While some fans are calling for Dial of Destiny reshoots to include Quan, others want the franchise to continue with Quan as the new lead. You can check out some of the posts below...