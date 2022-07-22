Does The Gray Man Have a Post-Credits Scene?

The latest from Anthony and Joe Russo, The Gray Man, debuts on Netflix on July 22nd and the film is easily one of the most anticipated action events of the summer thanks in no small part to the impressive cast which includes Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, and Billy Bob Thornton. And given that many action movies — and other blockbusters — in recent years feature mid- or post credits scenes, some fans have started to wonder if The Gray Man, which is also playing in theaters this weekend, will do the same and give fans a little something extra after the movie itself is done. However, while the Russo Brothers have been open about wanting the film to be part of a larger universe, according to The Wrap, there isn't a post-credits scene fans have to stick around for.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it.

The concept of The Gray Man goes back nearly a decade to when the Russo brothers made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In fact, it was their time on that project that made them want to develop a narrative in which Evans would deliver audiences a similar intensity but with much more nefarious motives.

"Getting to work with Chris for so many years through those four movies on that specific character of Captain America was such a thrill," Anthony Russo previously shared with ComicBook.com. "But of course, we started to develop a sense of what Chris is like, his capacity as an actor clearly goes way beyond all the wonderful things he brought to that character. And we wanted to do something with him that brought him as far away from that character as you possibly could. I don't know if you could get farther away from Captain America than the character he plays in The Gray Man."

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The Gray Man debuts on Netflix on July 22nd.