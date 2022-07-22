10 Best Movies Coming to Netflix in July 2022

July is just around the corner and Netflix has already shared with subscribers the full list of movies and TV shows being added to its lineup over the course of the month. There are a ton of new originals and additions on that list, and it can be a little overwhelming to sift through it all to find a movie you won't want to watch, but that's where this handy article comes in. There are a lot of great titles hitting Netflix in July, but we narrowed the field a little bit to focus in on a few of the best choices. Whether you're into comedies, horror movies, or action films, there's something for everybody next month, it's just a matter of finding the right title in the midst of the crowded streaming service. So we thought we'd give you a few suggestions. Below, we took a look at the 10 best movies heading to Netflix next month. They're in no particular order, but they cover an array of different genres and any of them would be a great choice for a movie night on the couch. Take a look!

Big Daddy (July 1) (Photo: Columbia Pictures) Not only is Adam Sandler one of the most iconic comedy stars of our time, but he's also one of the most popular performers on Netflix. On July 1st, one of his very best movies arrives on Netflix in the form of Big Daddy. The film about a man who "adopts" a kid to prove to his girlfriend that he's keeper material came out during Sandler's incredible run in the 1990s, but was one of the first to truly highlight his dramatic acting chops. prevnext

Insidious (July 1) Saw and The Conjuring have helped make James Wan one of the leading names in horror today, but one of his best and most terrifying films came between the debut of those two franchises. The terrifying supernatural thriller known as Insidious is filled with horror from beginning to end, delivering some of the best jump-scares of Wan's career. prevnext

Catch Me If You Can (July 1) (Photo: DreamWorks Pictures) One could argue that Steven Spielberg has never made a bad movie. Some haven't been as great as others, but the man has more hits than anyone else in history. His best movies are some of the best films of all time, and Catch Me If You Can is certainly in the upper tier of his filmography. prevnext

Goodfellas (July 1) Beloved actor Ray Liotta sadly passed away last month, but his legacy will be immortalized in his performances. One of his best performances — certainly his most iconic — came as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese's acclaimed 1990 crime epic Goodfellas. prevnext

Zero Dark Thirty (July 1) (Photo: Sony Pictures) After winning two Oscars for The Hurt Locker, director Kathryn Bigelow took on the story of the hunt for Osama Bin Laden in the 2012 film Zero Dark Thirty. The film may not have taken home the ultimate hardware like her previous effort, but it remains every bit as thrilling, reminding movie fans why Bigelow is one of the best action directors around. prevnext

Boogie Nights (July 1) (Photo: New Line Cinema) Paul Thomas Anderson once again captured the attention of critics and fans last year with the release of Licorice Pizza. The film that really put him on the map came more than 20 years ago with 1997's Boogie Nights. The Mark Wahlberg vehicle is still considered one of the best of Anderson's filmography, which is saying quite a lot when you consider the films he's made over the years. In addition to Wahlberg, Boogie Nights boasts an all-star cast that includes Phillip Seymour Hoffman, Heather Graham, John C. Reilly, Julianne Moore, and Burt Reynolds. prevnext

Mean Girls (July 1) (Photo: Paramount) Tina Fey's Mean Girls remains one of the seminal high school comedies of the 2000s. Few films were able to capture the challenges of high school as authentically as this one, and certainly not with as many laugh-out-loud moments that have remained iconic quotes nearly two decades later. prevnext

Se7en (July 1) (Photo: New Line Cinema) David Fincher is a thriller master, and there's a reason Se7en continues to send chills up the spines of viewers in 2022. The more you think about this film, the harder it hits you. Brad Pitt's horrified delivery of "What's in the box?" is just one of the best movie moments of the 1990s. prevnext

The Sea Beast (July 8) (Photo: Netflix) These last two movies are breaking just a little bit from the mold of this list, as they haven't been released yet, so they can't really be considered the "best" of anything. But they're easily the most-anticipated films hitting Netflix this summer and it would be tough to write any list about the streamer's July offerings without including them. First up is The Sea Beast, an original animated feature from Chris Williams, the director of Big Hero 6 and Moana. This adventure on the high seas looks to follow in the footsteps of other Netflix animated features like Klaus and The Mitchells vs. The Machines and make some big waves during awards season. prevnext