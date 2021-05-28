Zack Snyder Reveals If His Justice League Will Have A Post Credit Scene

✖

Zack Snyder's Justice League won't have a post-credits scene. The director stated as much during a Q&A response with fans over Vero, stating an unequivocal "no" when asked if Justice League's Snyder Cut would be offering one. That's not exactly a surprising response to anyone who has followed Snyder's career closely. Unlike Marvel Studios, Snyder tends to believe (and has stated) that a movie's events should unfold in full before the credits roll. At the same time, that fan asked a fair question, as Justice League was intended to have a button scene at the end - and did include one in Joss Whedon's theatrical version.

Earlier this year, when Warner Bros. announced that Zack Snyder's Justice League was coming to HBO Max, actor Joe Manganiello reignited fan interest in the film's post-credits scene:

The original end credit scene...

⚔️ 🦇 💀 https://t.co/ZT76RG15w0 — JOE MANGANIELLO (@JoeManganiello) May 20, 2020

The theatrical version of Justice League ended with a reveal that Jesse Eisenberg's Lex Luthor was out of Arkham Asylum (where he'd been put in Batman v Superman), and was back to his plotting ways. Luthor was seen lounging on his yacht, where he welcomed a guest of great infamy: Slade Wilson, aka Deathstroke (Joe Manganiello). The original scene Snyder had planned allegedly would've set Deathstroke in motion to go after Ben Affleck's Batman in his solo film. The theatrical version simply had Luthor alluding to forming his own 'Injustice League,' starting with recruiting Slade.

Like so many other things in Zack Snyder's Justice League, it's hard to tell at this point if the "original post-credits" scene was ever even actually filmed, or if it still makes sense to include it, as part of this new take on Snyder's vision. The four-part Justice League miniseries Snyder is making for HBO Max could presumably clear the stage for the next era of the DC TV and movies that will follow. Unless Ben Affleck is planning a return for his own solo Batman film, having Slade's next mission be facing the Dark Knight doesn't seem viable.

Of course, Snyder has definitely revealed that Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke is in his version of Justice League. Manganiello looks even more intense as Deathstroke in Snyder's new images, so we can't wait to see how Snyder uses him - even if it's an epilogue to the events of Justice League and not a true post-credits scene.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will stream on HBO Max in 2021.