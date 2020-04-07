Dolittle: See How the King of Pirates Was Created in this Exclusive Clip

Dolittle arrives on Blu-ray and DVD today, bringing one of 2020’s first buzz-worthy films to a whole new audience. The star-studded film features quite a lot for fans to take in, and now we have a bit of insight about how one key element came together. In celebration of Dolittle‘s home release, Universal Pictures Home Entertainment has provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive behind-the-scenes featurette from the film. The clip, which you can check out above, provides a look at the aesthetic choices that went into crafting the film’s pirates, including Antonio Banderas‘ Rassoulim, the king of pirates.

“Antonio Banderas, he is the pirate king,” Jenny Beavan, the film’s costume designer, says in the clip. “By that time, I’d been starting to all of the pirates. My team had really taken it on and were getting fantastic stuff made. And so I kind of knew where the pirates were going, so I just wanted to make him the king of all my other pirates.”

“These were pirates from all over the globe being gathered together,” hair and makeup designer Daniel Phillips adds. “Lots of tribal scars, and lots of tattoos and dust and dirt.”

Dolittle stars Robert Downey Jr. as the titular doctor, who is gifted with the ability to speak to animals. Joining him is an all-star cast, which also includes Michael Sheen, Harry Collett, Emma Thompson, Rami Malek, John Cena, Kumail Nanjiani, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, Ralph Fiennes, Selena Gomez, and Marion Cotillard.

Dolittle made $227 million at the worldwide box office, despite some being confused and slightly-traumatized by the film’s third act. It made the jump to Video on Demand late last month, conveniently joining a roster of films available for those stuck inside due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Warner Bros.’ Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn), The Way Back, and The Gentlemen, Universal’s The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma, and Trolls World Tour, Sony’s Bloodshot, Paramount’s Sonic the Hedgehog, and Disney/Pixar’s Onward all arrived on VOD in the past few weeks, or will do so in the near future.

