Don Cheadle Reveals Movie That Fans Tell Him They Hate

Don Cheadle is an actor who has appeared in a ton of films and is often lauded as a tremendous talent. But as with all actors, he has produced some duds on the road to his many successes. It seems that fans will often walk up to Cheadle and tell him which of his films is the worst. The film in discussion, Ocean’s Twelve, but the actor is unbothered by fans telling him that it was a bad. During a new interview with GQ, Cheadle revealed that the cast made Ocean's Eleven sequel for themselves.

"I love it that the second movie is the one that people will just unabashedly walk up to me and go, 'Yeah, I hated that one. That one sucked.' It's like, cool, 'You just said that to my face like I'm not a person, but alright. Thank you.' But that was actually, for us, the most fun for all of them," Cheadle said. "When we were in Italy, we stayed at the de Russie Hotel. We had the whole sixth floor to ourselves because we really couldn't go anywhere. Paparazzi is an Italian word. We really were kind of sequestered, but they were able to give us that whole floor and all of our families were there. So my kids were there and Matt's kids were there and we just toured Europe in this big group and it was just a lot of fun. Everybody just had a lot of fun together."

Don Cheadle is Getting a Solo Marvel Studios Film Called Armor Wars

"Hopefully the favorite one that I'm going to do is Rhodey movie that we're going to shoot," Cheadle told GQ. "I think I'm every successive film, he's coming more and more out of Tony's shadow and becoming his own person but I still think we haven't really figured out who he is and really dug into that so that's what the movie is for. It was going to be a series, now we're going to do it as a film. Armor Wars. So I'm looking forward to that."

